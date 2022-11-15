Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
WIFR
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into his squad car on I-55
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized after his car was struck by a driver on I-55 early Friday in Cook County. The trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the road around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near 1st Avenue investigating a traffic crash with his emergency lights on when the driver of a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the back right side of his squad car, police said.
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens
Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Hoffman Estates man facing felony charge for physical clash with DC Capitol police during Jan 6 riot
Investigators say he is pictured forcibly interfering with Capitol police by physically grabbing hold of an officer's baton, which the officer was using to try to push back insurrectionists.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
FBI Says 3 Armed Suspects Robbed an Illinois Bank Tuesday Morning
Some employees at an Illinois bank had a very unpleasant start to their day on Tuesday this week as they were greeted by 3 armed suspects according to information provided by the FBI. ABC 7 in Chicago reports that the Huntington Bank on Quadrangle Drive in Bolingbrook, Illinois was robbed...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Flu surge warning; former Illinois governor may announce Chicago mayor bid
An Illinois public health official is warning of a surge in flu cases this winter. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has dramatically changed in the past week. She said the southeastern part of the country is getting hit and Illinois is not far behind.
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence. A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court. Woulfe pleaded guilty in...
WGNtv.com
SAFE-T Act: What happens when no one is watching?
A little-known provision in Illinois’ sprawling SAFE-T Act went into effect in January and has had the effect of allowing people on electronic monitoring have two days of unmonitored movement. The extra freedom was intended to give defendants awaiting trial freedom to take care of grocery shopping and what...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois GOP vows big changes with new legislative leaders: ‘We certainly have a lot to rebuild’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Hoping to revive their party in Illinois after tough Election Night losses, Republicans on Tuesday met behind closed doors to select their new legislative leaders: state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove and state Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna. House Republicans voted 31-8 to select McCombie as...
warricknews.com
Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
A Griffith man pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution after illegally importing 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Michael Sullivan, who entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a...
KFVS12
1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
