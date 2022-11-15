ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

By The Center Square
collinsvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed

Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into his squad car on I-55

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized after his car was struck by a driver on I-55 early Friday in Cook County. The trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the road around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near 1st Avenue investigating a traffic crash with his emergency lights on when the driver of a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the back right side of his squad car, police said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

SAFE-T Act: What happens when no one is watching?

A little-known provision in Illinois’ sprawling SAFE-T Act went into effect in January and has had the effect of allowing people on electronic monitoring have two days of unmonitored movement. The extra freedom was intended to give defendants awaiting trial freedom to take care of grocery shopping and what...
COOK COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy