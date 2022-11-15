ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us

By Iman Palm
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

California could be more purple than blue.

Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates.

The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress.

California wins leave Republicans poised to seize U.S. House control

However, other Republican candidates could not defeat their Democratic opponents, including in the state races for governor and senator.

For the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser, half of California’s 58 counties, a total of 29, voted for Meuser, including San Bernardino, Orange and Kern counties.

However, counties with a larger population, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, voted for Padilla, which helped him win the Senate seat.

In the state governor race, between Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle, 28 counties voted for Dahle, including San Bernadino, Fresno and San Joaquin.

Some of the remaining counties, once again including Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, voted for Newsom, resulting in a second term for the governor.

Proposition 1, a ballot measure that asked Californians if abortion should be added to the state constitution, passed with 65.7% of residents voting “Yes” on the proposition.

However, 33.7% of voters voted in opposition. Kern, Madera and Kings counties were a few places where “No” votes outweighed those in favor.

Some California races, like the Los Angeles mayoral and sheriff’s races, are still too close to call.

As of Monday, Rep. Karen Bass expanded her lead over Rick Caruso by more than 29,000 votes in the L.A. mayor’s race.

Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California wins leave GOP poised to seize control of US House

LOS ANGELES — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play.In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation's largest Vietnamese community.Click for all the California House races results East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

CA congressional races called over the weekend

Although ballot counting continues the week after election day, some California congressional races were called over the weekend. In San Bernardino County, the Associated Press called Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres the winner of her reelection bid in District 35. Torres beat Republican challenger Mike Cargile with 54 percent of the vote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

