Holiday Corks and Canvas event with John Lowery in El Dorado on November 29
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Holiday Corks and Canvas event with SAAC’s own John Lowery on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The event will start at 6 PM and will feature a holiday themed project using a special painting utensil crafted for painting Christmas tree boughs.
Holiday edition of Camden’s First Friday market happening on November 18
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in the city of Camden, Ark., is ending its 2022 season with a holiday edition of the event on November 18, 2022. The November event was supposed to take place at the beginning of the month, but was canceled and is now rescheduled.
El Dorado Downtown Holiday Open House happening on November 20th
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Holiday Open House is happening in El Dorado, Ark., this Sunday, November 20, 2022. The event will be on Washington street in downtown El Dorado from 1 PM to 4 PM. Downtown businesses will be celebrating with the annual Christmas Open House...
El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to hold South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert on December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rejoice! The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Christmas concert on December 3, 2022, at 7 PM in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. The concert will feature the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will performances also by Sophia Meyer, Keron Jackson, along with the El Dorado, Smackover-Norphlet, Camden-Fairview, Magnolia, Emerson, and Taylor High School Choirs.
El Dorado Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight at 5:30!
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Well the holiday season is upon us and we are kicking things off with our annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Downtown El Dorado. Join us on NBC 10 at 5 and 6 and FOX 14 at 5:30 for a live look at the event. Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and NBC […]
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado
The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 17, 2022: Planning for the holidays
Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
City of Monroe to host annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will host its annual Christmas tree lighting on December 2, 2022. The lighting will take place at the Civic Center Plaza, starting at 5 PM. There will be hot chocolate, and cookies provide. The city of Monroe invites the community out to attend this event.
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. The event will last for only one hour per location. There are five participating locations and customers must use the pre-downloaded My 76® app.
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the chilly day here in the ArkLaMiss, a little too cool for my tastes personally. The light breeze we had also added insult to injury. Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s near freezing temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas in south Arkansas actually fall to the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected to occur overnight into early tomorrow morning, so I suggest waking up a few minutes early to make sure you have time to defrost the car on the way to work/school.
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman High
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Primary Health Services Center implemented a mobile healthcare unit at Wossman High School in Monroe. The unit arrived on campus today, Nov. 15, and will be accepting patients when they receive the proper tools. The goal of the healthcare unit is to provide convenient and accessible...
