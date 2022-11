The Spokane County sheriff's deputies who fired their guns and killed an armed man Tuesday to end an hours-long standoff have been indentified. Matthew R. Teears, 31, was killed after a 12-hour standoff at his residence, 18608 E. Lindsey Lane according to court documents. A neighbor called 911 just after 11 p.m. Monday to report gunfire at Teears' residence that had struck the neighbor's home.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO