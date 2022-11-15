Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301
A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
leesburg-news.com
Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead
A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel
A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
flaglerlive.com
No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School
Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square
A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects
Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
WESH
Police: Woman stabbed man to death in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released information about a deadly stabbing Thursday. Police said they were called to the family home on Calistoga Circle Wednesday night after getting a 911 call from the couple's adult daughter. According to the report, suspect 47-year-old Brenda Thomas walked out of the garage with her hands in the air covered in blood and said, “It's me. I'm the bad person. I stabbed him in the chest. Take me to jail."
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
Man, deputies exchange gunfire after reported home invasion in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun at officers in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood early Friday. Nicholas Lynn, 44, faces several charges, including attempted murder. Altamonte Springs police told WFTV they received a call around 6 a.m. about a home...
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
Lost your cell at EDC? Backpack full of stolen phones recovered, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you went to Electric Daisy Carnival and got separated from your cell phone, the Orlando Police Department might be looking for you. OPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of more than 70 cellphones that were stolen during last weekend’s EDC event at Camping World Stadium.
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10
A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
