Ormond Beach, FL

villages-news.com

Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel

A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
flaglerlive.com

No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School

Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
villages-news.com

Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square

A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.
LADY LAKE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects

Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: Woman stabbed man to death in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released information about a deadly stabbing Thursday. Police said they were called to the family home on Calistoga Circle Wednesday night after getting a 911 call from the couple's adult daughter. According to the report, suspect 47-year-old Brenda Thomas walked out of the garage with her hands in the air covered in blood and said, “It's me. I'm the bad person. I stabbed him in the chest. Take me to jail."
PORT ORANGE, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs

More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10

A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL

