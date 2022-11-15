A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO