WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion
The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall's Walbert Ave. could get new storage facility
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Planning Commission took a proposed self-storage facility plan under advisement Thursday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by Montar Group LLC, calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Avenue.
pahomepage.com
Overturned gas tanker spills fuel, causes evacuation in Lehigh Valley
A tanker truck overturned in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of fuel, which caused a mass evacuation. Overturned gas tanker spills fuel, causes evacuation …. A tanker truck overturned in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of fuel, which caused a...
WFMZ-TV Online
EPA meeting to address health concerns over emissions from B. Braun facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting next month. They will be addressing health concerns over emissions from B. Braun's facility in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The agency says officials will discuss revised health risk information related to the facility on Marcon Boulevard at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
Proposed apartment building overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek clears zoning hurdle
Plans for a 50-unit apartment building that will replace a century-old home on a high, long, thin strip of land overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek and Colonial Industrial Quarter has the approval of the city’s zoning board. On Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to allow variances on parking,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ribbon cut at new Jordan Creek Greenway Trail in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local trail system is expanding. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail, a new addition to Allentown's trail network. The greenway is 1.7 miles long.
WFMZ-TV Online
Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors
Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County's 2023 budget includes tax increase
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A tax increase and a “tripledemic” could be in store for Montgomery County residents in the upcoming year. The 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets were presented to the Montgomery County Commissioners Thursday as the first step in the budget process and it includes a real estate tax increase of 8%.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall tables Pektor plan for another warehouse on former quarry
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a land development plan for a proposed industrial development. Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor submitted a site plan known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility." Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road.
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cleanup continues after gas spill in Bethlehem; several roads will need to be repaved
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crews are still working to clean up a major gas spill in Bethlehem. A tanker truck crashed Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of gas. Bethlehem Public Works Director Michael Alkhal said the crash was unlike anything he's had to deal with before. "This is by far...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council to review pay and Gracedale studies that McClure opposes
Northampton County Council will discuss third-party studies of county government pay and of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home on Thursday. County Executive Lamont McClure has opposed both studies, saying they are a waste of money. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner has said the council is exercising its right...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council hears zoning changes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem's planning and zoning director presented a number of proposed changes to the city's standard zoning ordinances Tuesday night. In a public hearing prior to the Bethlehem City Council meeting, Darlene Heller discussed amendments being considered to ordinances related to setbacks, yardage and parking requirements.
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
Pedestrians take care: Centre Square Easton lights are a work in progress
Pedestrians passing through Centre Square Easton may have a walk signal, but they should still watch for cars. New red-yellow-and-green signals went online this week in the square’s traffic circle, a change from the old red-and-yellow lights. As of Friday, crosswalk signals were indicating pedestrians could cross while vehicular...
