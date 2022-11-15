ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion

The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall's Walbert Ave. could get new storage facility

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Planning Commission took a proposed self-storage facility plan under advisement Thursday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by Montar Group LLC, calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Avenue.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Overturned gas tanker spills fuel, causes evacuation in Lehigh Valley

A tanker truck overturned in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of fuel, which caused a mass evacuation. Overturned gas tanker spills fuel, causes evacuation …. A tanker truck overturned in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of fuel, which caused a...
WFMZ-TV Online

EPA meeting to address health concerns over emissions from B. Braun facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting next month. They will be addressing health concerns over emissions from B. Braun's facility in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The agency says officials will discuss revised health risk information related to the facility on Marcon Boulevard at...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors

Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County's 2023 budget includes tax increase

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A tax increase and a “tripledemic” could be in store for Montgomery County residents in the upcoming year. The 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets were presented to the Montgomery County Commissioners Thursday as the first step in the budget process and it includes a real estate tax increase of 8%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall tables Pektor plan for another warehouse on former quarry

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a land development plan for a proposed industrial development. Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor submitted a site plan known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility." Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem City Council hears zoning changes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem's planning and zoning director presented a number of proposed changes to the city's standard zoning ordinances Tuesday night. In a public hearing prior to the Bethlehem City Council meeting, Darlene Heller discussed amendments being considered to ordinances related to setbacks, yardage and parking requirements.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy