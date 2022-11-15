ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Affordable housing community opens in City Heights

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aI299_0jBt6TYk00

SAN DIEGO — An affordable housing community in City Heights had its grand opening on Monday, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.

The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents who earn no more 40 to 60% of the average area income.

Martinez’s lead prompts Hemmerling to concede in San Diego County sheriff race

There will be 78 two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for families, along with 117 one-bedroom units for seniors 62 years of age and older, county Communications Officer Anita Lightfoot said.

Other amenities at the affordable housing community include a clubhouse with kitchen and lounge space, a tot-lot play area, a community garden space, a BBQ area, a pet area and laundry facilities.

San Diegans asked to vote on name for new electric mini street sweeper

The county said it’s currently supporting over a dozen projects that will develop more then 950 affordable housing units in San Diego communities.

The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments align with the county’s framework for ending homelessness, Lightfoot said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
thestarnews.com

CV tenant protection on track

On Nov. 1 Chula Vista City Council passed the long-contentious tenant protection ordinance with Council member Jill Galvez voting no and Council member John McCann recused for owning more than three properties that could be affected by the ordinance. The ordinance will take effect beginning March 1, 2023. There was no discussion from City Council before passing the ordinance.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Poway HQ, Manufacturing Site Sold by Encinitas Investment Firm for $13.9 M

A corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Poway has sold for $13.9 million, an Encinitas commercial real estate investment and management firm announced. The 37,530 square-foot space, at 13955 Stowe Drive, was acquired by Stos Partners last year. James Duncan and Mickey Morera from Kidder Mathews represented the firm as the seller. Rusty Williams and Chris Roth of Lee & Associates represented the private buyer.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy