Affordable housing community opens in City Heights
SAN DIEGO — An affordable housing community in City Heights had its grand opening on Monday, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents who earn no more 40 to 60% of the average area income.
There will be 78 two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for families, along with 117 one-bedroom units for seniors 62 years of age and older, county Communications Officer Anita Lightfoot said.
Other amenities at the affordable housing community include a clubhouse with kitchen and lounge space, a tot-lot play area, a community garden space, a BBQ area, a pet area and laundry facilities.
The county said it’s currently supporting over a dozen projects that will develop more then 950 affordable housing units in San Diego communities.
The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments align with the county's framework for ending homelessness, Lightfoot said.
