Report says Louisiana 45th for detecting lung cancer early, but many are eligible for free screening

Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
LA ranks 49th among states for Quality Of Life
Louisiana ranks near the bottom among states for the overall prosperity of its people, according to the annual American Dream Prosperity Index published by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. MCAAD Senior advisor Farah Pandith (FAR-uh PAN-dith) says the news for Louisiana isn’t completely bad however…. “Yes,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana ranks number six among states that perform acts of kindness
According to a study by Kindness.org Louisiana is among the top ten in generosity. The survey, conducted in partnership with Verizon and NextDoor, questioned 10-thousand people from all 50 states about kind acts they would do for their neighbors. “Overall, we found that there’s really a high amount of kindness...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline
Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says she is glad so many Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline. When the new 988 number replaced an old ten-digit number in July calls increased by nearly 50%. Robyn Thomas says when people call 988 they reach a trained professional in Louisiana.
louisianaradionetwork.com
LSU report: Louisiana to gain 3,500 oil and gas jobs by mid-2023
A new report from LSU’s Center for Energy Studies predicts Louisiana will regain thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry by the middle of 2023. Research professor Greg Upton says this year Louisiana has already gained 2,500 jobs that involve extracting oil and gas from the ground.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Thanksgiving meals are cheaper in Louisiana this year making it less than the national average
Inflation has been at a 40-year high but your Thanksgiving dinner will not break the bank. According to the 37th annual American Farm Bureau price survey Louisiana residents can expect to pay $13.62 less than the national average for a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people. “We get to save...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana school performance scores return to pre-pandemic levels
School performance scores indicate Louisiana K-12 schools are back at pre-pandemic levels Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement this morning and says the statewide performance score in 2019 was 77.1 and for 2022 the state has bounced back. “So, our 77.1 is up from the 75.3 last year and...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Governor Edwards says there’s still more to be done before his term ends
And while who’s running for governor in 2023 has made the headlines of late, Governor John Bel Edwards said there are a few things he wants to accomplish in the final year of his second term. For example, continued strides with education. “Because I believe if we will continue...
Comments / 0