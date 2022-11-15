Read full article on original website
Related
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
This Lost Castlevania Game Is Finally Up For Sale
Despite being a gaming household name, the "Castlevania" series hasn't always been full of successes. Releasing over 30 entries over the course of as many years, this classic franchise has seen its fair share of flops alongside its fondly-remembered successes. Most of the worst "Castlevania" games fell victim to design oversights and mistakes — such as the janky controls of "Order of Shadows" — while others were just the result of unlucky bids made on unsuccessful platforms. For instance, "Castlevania Resurrection" was in development for Sega's Dreamcast before being canceled the same day Sony announced the PlayStation 2.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Borrowing One Of The MCU's Best Tricks
Superhero fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" which promises them the opportunity to play as several of their favorite heroes from the extended Marvel universe. This game will feature a few of the characters from the MCU such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. It will also have some who have had movies of their own outside the MCU such as Blade, Wolverine and Ghost Rider, and some that have yet to be seen on the silver screen, such as Magik and Nico Minoru. But while the new game seems to be pulling more directly from comic book lore and isn't directly beholden to anything from the live-action films, it seems that it will be taking advantage of an iconic trick that has become known as one the MCU's trademarks: post-credit scenes.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
The Best God Of War Ragnarok Bosses Ranked
PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica delivered one of the biggest and best games of the year with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly acclaimed sequel to 2018's hit "God of War." The game sees players embark on a new adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus that sees them traverse the nine realms as the cataclysmic event known as Ragnarok is set in motion. Along the way, they try to uncover Atreus' true destiny and deal with Odin and Thor's looming shadow. From heading through the dwarven villages and mines of Svartalfheim to returning to Helheim in search of a piece of Loki's mask, "God of War Ragnarok" offers players some epic discoveries and battles.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
One Game Dominated The Game Awards 2022 Nominees
The Game Awards is an annual event in which games are nominated for awards meant to recognize them for their individual brilliance. As the de facto successor to the now-defunct Spike Video Game Awards — of which Game Awards executive producer and host Geoff Keighley was also a pivotal figure — the Game Awards is widely considered to be the most prestigious game awards show out there. This year, a total of 31 categories will be recognized and have a broad scope of accolades which include categories such as Best Narrative, Best Indie, and of course Game of the Year, among others.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Scalper Bots Could Become Less Of An Issue For Hopeful PS5 Buyers
It appears that scalper bots are losing interest in PS5 consoles, which could make it easier for people to buy them in the future. According to a report by Netacea (via VGC), the PS5 has slipped out of the top three items most heavily targeted by scalper bots for the first time since the PS5 was released. Netacea tracks the top five items for each quarter that are most targeted by scalpers. For the period of July to September 2022, the PS5 slipped to the number four spot, behind Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone, Nike Dunk Low Panda, and Panini Donruss Optic Football Trading Cards.
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0