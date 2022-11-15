Read full article on original website
Dr Pepper Just Released a Limited Edition Soda That’s Supposed to Taste Like Barrel-Aged Bourbon
Dr Pepper bourbon soda? Well, kind of. The beverage brand is now offering a limited-edition drink called Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. And even though bourbon is the inspiration for the drink… it’s not alcoholic. Dr Pepper has always bubbled away separately from Coke and Pepsi, with...
Wendy’s Switches Strawberry Frosty With New Limited-Time Holiday Flavor
The Wendy’s Frosty is stuff of legend, so it’s only right they decided to add a holiday twist to the chilly treat for this year’s upcoming festive season. Launching this November, along with four new menu items, is a peppermint-flavored Frosty. Although it hasn’t been officially announced,...
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Limited-Edition Frosty Flavor That Will Get You In The Mood For The Holidays
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Wendy’s iconic Frosty is being transformed for the holidays, with a new limited flavor...
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it. Home heating prices are skyrocketing yet again this winter, up 18% nationwide on top of last year's 17% spike, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA).
People Are Sharing What They Order At Bars When They're Out But Don't Wanna Drink, And Now I Need To Try All These Alcohol-Free Concoctions
Not to mention your tab will be cut IN 👏 HALF. 👏
Fan-Favorite Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Drops to $669 Ahead of Black Friday
Whether it’s exercise clothes, kitchen gear, or even a beloved hobby, you invest a lot of time and money in your day-to-day activities, so why wouldn’t you do the same for your quality of sleep? If your creaky, lumpy, or saggy mattress has you losing sleep literally and figuratively, there is no better time to purchase a replacement than during Black Friday. After all, you do spend at least a third of your life asleep!
Amazon is Offering Up to 50% Off Crocs in Nearly Every Color
Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't deny the merits of Crocs. These comfy, waterproof slip-on shoes may be divisive in terms of design, but you've got to hand it to them in terms of versatility: they tick all the boxes. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more reliable shoe for errands, getting your mail, or grabbing a bite with friends. Best of all, they're generally pretty affordable—and even more so when they go on sale!
Thrillist
Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips
Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip. Two of the brand's most popular flavors,...
Holland America Line Cruise Ships Offer These Black Friday Deals
Thanksgiving is fast upon us. For many, that means spending time with family and other loved ones while over-indulging on food and drink.
Fans Demanded The Return Of Mountain Dew Pitch Black And Now It's Back
Mountain Dew keeps fans always wanting more with the release of new flavors. While the original Mountain Dew flavor is a classic for a reason, some fans feel the new and limited edition flavors give the original soda a run for its money. According to Thrillist, Mountain Dew added its signature lime green color and orange flavor to the soda in 1974, making it a hit among soda drinkers. It wasn't until 2001 that the Dew began releasing new flavors. The first new flavor was the bright red cherry flavor, dubbed Code Red. The company's next big hit was a collaboration with every night owl's favorite fast-food restaurant, Taco Bell. The bright blue-green drink — aka Baja Blast — quickly developed a cult following, with several cocktail recipes highlighting the soda (per Tipsy Bartender).
10 Starbucks holiday drinks to try — from Hot Cocoa Cold Brew to an Olaf Frappuccino
Ready to sip on something special this season? The Starbucks holiday menu is back for another year!. Starbucks holiday drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha top the list for menu favorites, but Starbucks' secret menu is also bursting with holiday fun. From “Grinch” drinks...
Miller Lite Vs Coors Light: Everything You Need To Know
Miller Lite and Coors Light are two heavyweight titans of the beer industry. Both brands are owned by the massive beer conglomerate Molson Coors (via Molson Coors). Additionally, both are among the best-selling beers in America (via Restaurant Clicks). As their names indicate (albeit with alternate spellings), each are light beers with a low 4.2% alcohol content (per CraftJacks). But what, if anything, sets these two beers apart? Well for one, their origin stories are quite different.
Beer Cocktails | Diesel Beer & Coke Taste Test
Now that Oktoberfest has ended, what do we do with all the leftover beers? Yes, you could easily drink them but if you’ve grown tired of steins and steins of German beer, then might PorchDrinking offer you a delicious, unique alternative! Presenting the Diesel, a 50/50 mix of Beer and Coca-Cola.
