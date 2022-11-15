Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season
The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
Auburn football rumors: 2 names trending up in coaching search
The Auburn football coaching search is largely dominated the minds of fans as the end of the 2022 season gets closer. Though new life was certainly inject into the program after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the naming of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, the program won’t truly be able to turn the page on this chapter until the next guy is hired.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Auburn football fans react to bold Lane Kiffin-AU prediction
Even before Bryan Harsin was fired by the program towards the end of the 2022 season, all Auburn football fans have been able to talk about is who the next head coach of the program will be. The Tigers rebounded in a major way by naming Cadillac Williams the interim head coach, but all eyes are on the next leader of the program.
prepsnet.com
Auburn, Central Showdown Slated for AHSAA TV Game of the Week
Class 7A Semifinal Clash between Region 2 Rivals Auburn and Central-Phenix City Featured as AHSAA TV Network Playoff Game of the Week. Montgomery, AL – When Auburn faces Central-Phenix City Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 7A football playoffs, it will mark the eighth meeting between the two East Alabama rivals in the last four years.
Auburn basketball legend offers support for long shot Auburn football coaching candidate
Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley has weighed in on the Auburn football head coaching search — throwing his support behind current Jackson State head coach Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders. During an appearance on “The Next Round,” Barkley told hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway, and Ryan Brown that...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade:
On Nov. 5, 2005, I married Mike Wallace, the best man I have ever known. At the time, Mike was 46, and I was almost 43. So long before our wedding day arrived, most of our family and friends had probably given up on ever seeing either of us get married.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
opelikaobserver.com
Marigold and Cadillac
Times are tough. There’s no denying it. Suffering isn’t hard to find, and if you dwell on it for more than a minute or two it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I have come to lean on these words more and more lately:
Alabama solar farm owner to pay $500K to settle Clean Water Act violations
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest solar projects have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that occurred during the construction of a 1,100-acre solar farm in Chambers County, near LaFayette. The company -- AL Solar A, LLC -- has agreed to...
Legislature exploring possibility of new Alabama State House
Officials at the Alabama Legislature are exploring the possibility of a new Alabama State House because of the need for costly upgrades and the limited public space in the retrofitted building that now serves as the home for the legislative branch. The State House was built in 1963 for what...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0