The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
St. Louis Cardinals sign Oscar Mercado and four others to MiLB deals
The Cardinals brought back a former prospect, a Twitter sensation, and three others on minor league deals on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their organization on Friday, bringing back outfielder Oscar Mercado on a minor league deal, along with infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, LHP Kenny Hernandez, and right-hander Logan Sawyer.
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Late benching bugs Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'You play a guy like me'
Bulls star Zach LaVine was irked by Bulls coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench him for the final 3:43 of Friday's 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.
