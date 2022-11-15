ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia's players wore...
Crowley scores 25, Southern Miss tops Liberty 76-72

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Austin Crowley’s 25 points helped Southern Mississippi defeat Liberty 76-72 on Friday night. Crowley had three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-0). Felipe Haase scored 23 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
SIU-Edwardsville clips Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lamar Wright buried his lone jumper of the night with five seconds left and the bucket served as the game winner as SIU-Edwardsville beat Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78 on Friday night. Jo’el Emanuel fouled Wright on the shot, he proceeded to miss the free throw and...
