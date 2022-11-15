ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Opposing Groups Speak Out About Banning Sale of Flavored Tobacco In Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqlew_0jBt4XA400
Advocates for the proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Westchester County hold a rally on Monday, Nov. 14 in White Plains at the Michaelian Office Building. Photo Credit: New York NAACP

Groups on both sides of the debate to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Westchester County held rallies before a public hearing on the proposed law.

The two rallies were held on Monday, Nov. 14, by both the New York Association of Convenience Stores, who are against the ban, and anti-smoking advocates in Westchester County in support of the proposal.

Advocates for the ban said that the measure, which would not criminalize the possession of flavored tobacco but only fine businesses for selling it, would benefit children and communities of color in the county, who often suffer health disparities from tobacco use.

"With this bill, Westchester can pass the most comprehensive flavored tobacco ban in New York. We are showing our commitment to children and families by taking a firm stand in stopping the cycle of addiction that has been perpetrated by the tobacco industry for generations. Enough is enough," Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Catherine Borgia said.

"For decades, the tobacco industry has targeted Black Americans with aggressive marketing around menthol flavored tobacco products – leading to disproportionately high rates of tobacco related diseases and health complications," President of the NAACP New York State Conference Hazel N. Dukes said.

Those against the ban though say that it would harm businesses and send customers to stores outside of the county.

"Implementing a ban in one jurisdiction and not any others mean these products would remain widely available to consumers in nearby counties and states, undercutting the public health goals of the legislation," President of the New York Association of Convenience Stores Kent Sopris said.

Officials from the group also said that if the ban were passed, Westchester County would lose $1.8 million per year in tax revenue, eliminating jobs at local businesses.

A public hearing on the proposed ban was held on Monday night, Nov. 14, and a vote on the measure is to be held on Nov. 28 by the county's Board of Legislators.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

North Salem Judge In Trouble For Trying To Use Status To Get Gun Permit Approved

A judge in Northern Westchester has been disciplined for attempting to use his status to influence the approval of a pistol license for his neighbors. In May 2020, John M. Aronian, a Justice of the North Salem Town Court since January 2016, submitted character reference letters on behalf of his neighbors, Susan and Daniel Koch, to help their pistol permit applications get approved, according to the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

'Put Lives At Risk': Nassau County Dentist, Town Worker Charged In Opioid Prescription Scheme

A Long Island dentist is among two people facing charges for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions to people without a medical need. Farmingdale resident Jason DiBlasi, age 49, who owns a dental office in Massapequa, was arraigned on 113 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist in Nassau County Court Friday, Nov. 18.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CityLimits.org

City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report

Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
BRONX, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Nassau County Police accused of racial discrimination in hiring

LONG ISLAND - The Nassau County Police Department has been hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit, alleging that the department has repeatedly hired white applicants over non-white ones. Civil rights lawyers say that in the six years after a 2012 police test, Nassau County hired only 36 Black officers out...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
freightwaves.com

NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

A little over a year after the New York City Council approved a legislative package aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery drivers, city officials are following through on one of the legislation’s key provisions. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Grubhub (OCTUS: JTKWY) drivers in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
407K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy