LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
Tyler Higbee and Cole Kmet are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 11. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Ezekiel Elliott still limited; Cowboys-Vikings release initial Week 11 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t escape Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers unscathed. Healthy save for one starter on each side of the line of scrimmage, there was a toll to be paid other than in the loss column. The overtime affair included a couple bumps and bruises, as all games do, and the initial injury report for Week 11’s bout against the Minnesota Vikings reflects four new injuries that weren’t there when the game started.
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Tyreek Hill: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman NFL’s Best Receiver ‘Right Now’
The Dolphins wideout’s answer confused fans, who wondered why the NFL leader in receiving yards didn’t pick himself.
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday
Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
Cowboys safety names his “top WR” in the NFL
Coming off a disappointing defeat to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys will look to right the ship in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ahead of the Week 11 game, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse offered some high praise for Minnesota star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Kearse detailed the potential matchup problems Read more... The post Cowboys safety names his “top WR” in the NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans' Denico Autry: Expected to miss time
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he anticipates Autry will miss time with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry departed Thursday's contest in Green Bay with an apparent knee injury, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the game. While the exact severity of the 32-year-old's injury along with his recovery timeline remains uncertain, David Long, Dylan Cole and Rashad Weaver appear like Tennessee's top healthy linebackers at the moment with Harold Landry (knee), Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), Chance Campbell (knee), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) each dealing with injuries of their own. The Titans have an extended rest period before they kick things off against the Bengals in Week 12.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
Ezekiel Elliott Expects to Return for Cowboys vs. Vikings After Knee Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott expects to return to the lineup Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after recovering from a knee injury. "I’m definitely very optimistic about this week. Barring any setbacks the next couple of days, I’m feeling good…I think I’m in a good spot," Elliott told reporters Thursday.
