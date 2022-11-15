WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in hell that anybody should be beaten the way this man was beaten,” Harry Daniels, an attorney for the detainee, told reporters. “I don’t care what he did. I don’t care if he knocked the damn door down. You don’t beat a person like that.” Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina,...

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO