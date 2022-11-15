ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Karen R
3d ago

Every officer should be fired and charged. Regardless of what ,you do not beat and mistreat an inmate..Protect and serve is their job ,not assaulting and threatening. Now let's see how the state and press handle this . It's sad that racism still exist in this country.. We all will have to answer to the same God!

AP_000487.67de1b3a681e4d94be30c3b1860aa6b9.1854
3d ago

This is sickening I pray all the corrupt officers involved get the max punishment!! I pray whatever the man was incarcerated for gets dismissed and returns safely home to his family!!!

Common Sense
3d ago

Not the first time this has happened with these guys. The county covers it up. Need to bring in the Feds to fix these guys.

The Associated Press

Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee's beating

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in hell that anybody should be beaten the way this man was beaten,” Harry Daniels, an attorney for the detainee, told reporters. “I don’t care what he did. I don’t care if he knocked the damn door down. You don’t beat a person like that.” Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina,...
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Video Shows Inmate Brutally Beaten by Jail Officials in Camden County Georgia: Opinion

Video shows five jail officials brutalizing Jarrett Hobbs in a jail cell at the Camden County Jail in the City of New Brunswick, Georgia. Hobbs was arrested for driving under a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. The 41-year-old was held in isolation about 15 days after the unprovoked attack. He did not receive medical attention and was charged with 9 counts of assault, battery and obstruction.
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
