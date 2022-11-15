Read full article on original website
Karen R
3d ago
Every officer should be fired and charged. Regardless of what ,you do not beat and mistreat an inmate..Protect and serve is their job ,not assaulting and threatening. Now let's see how the state and press handle this . It's sad that racism still exist in this country.. We all will have to answer to the same God!
Reply
37
AP_000487.67de1b3a681e4d94be30c3b1860aa6b9.1854
3d ago
This is sickening I pray all the corrupt officers involved get the max punishment!! I pray whatever the man was incarcerated for gets dismissed and returns safely home to his family!!!
Reply
22
Common Sense
3d ago
Not the first time this has happened with these guys. The county covers it up. Need to bring in the Feds to fix these guys.
Reply
26
Comments / 35