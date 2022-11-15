Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Related
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young
Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
College Football World Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith
During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith called out TCU's spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Smith doesn't believe the Horned Frogs should be ranked inside the top four. He feels this way because he's not impressed with their schedule. "Let me look at...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers
So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back...
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
ClutchPoints
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Philadelphia 76ers open to dealing Tobias Harris as trade talks intensify soon
The Philadelphia 76ers have included forward Tobias Harris in trade talks as offseason signings with be eligible to be moved starting on December 15.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment
Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0