Bright Spot: A century of helping others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Our Bright Spot Wednesday night, shines on the women of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. The group is celebrating 100 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service this month. The Rochester chapter was established in October 1999. It's been involved in a number of community projects, including...
Rochester Animal Services helps pets in underserved areas of Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Food insecurity is a problem that impacts not just people, but also pets. Roughly 530 boxes filled with pet food and supplies line the walls of the storage units used for Rochester Animal Services Pet Food Pantry; all with the goal of feeding our four-legged family members.
Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
Bright Spot: National Adoption Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
Reverend Lewis Stewart retires as head of United Christian Leadership Ministry
Rochester, N.Y. — Reverend Lewis Stewart is retiring as head of the United Christian Leadership Ministry. The ministry's efforts were often focused on the criminal justice system. While Reverend Stewart often was on the news talking about the criminal justice system, on Thursday he spoke about his love for...
Hundreds of cars line up for Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — Amid tough financial times for many, hundreds of people received the gift of generosity Friday. Cars lined the street on Raines Park, as Rochester Family Mission gave away more than 700 baskets of food for Thanksgiving. The hundreds of cars represented a fraction of the local...
Local law enforcement works to fight targeted threats through ROCTAC
Rochester, N.Y. — A public safety program is working to prevent acts of targeted violence in Rochester's schools and communities lie the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. ROCTAC was created by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office a few years ago, and includes law enforcement and mental health professionals working together to get ahead of threats before they lead to tragedies.
RIT educates community leaders on semiconductors
Henrietta, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology is celebrating its pivotal role in a booming high-tech industry. The school hosted Chips 101, a class for local corporate and political leaders, Wednesday to teach them about the science of semiconductors. The class addressed how computer chips are designed, made and...
Rochester children to dance alongside prestigious ballet company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local children are getting ready for an unforgettable experience this fall. Students from the Webster dance studio, Dancing with Denise, will dance alongside the cast of "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" on November 18 at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre. The "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet’s “Dance with Us" program...
Save Rochester hosts third annual Turkey Angels Campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Save Rochester hosted their third annual Turkey Angels campaign for 2022 on Thursday. Turkey baskets were delivered to the front doors of families of homicide victims. The Rochester Police Department helped kick-off this year’s Turkey Angels campaign and spent two hours on deliveries on Thursday and...
City offers support for children affected by violence
Rochester, N.Y. — In just three days, three children in the city lost parents to gun violence. Now, they'll be missing them at the table this holiday season — and for the rest of their lives. A horrific scene unfolded outside a home on Costar Street Monday night,...
City of Rochester, cannabis officials weigh in on illegal sticker market
Brighton, N.Y. — As we inch ever close to when the first licenses will be distributed for cannabis sales, there are still some businesses trying to pass themselves off as legal cannabis stores. Businesses that will sell marijuana legally aren't even open yet. In fact, the licenses haven't been...
City councilmembers call on PAB to make changes
Rochester, N.Y. — Some city councilmembers are calling on the PAB to implement the recommendations of the city's independent investigation. The board did implement one recommendation Thursday night, with the termination of executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. "We have no definitive answers today other than we want to stop...
Bright Spot: Local winners
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on two local winners in New York State's Annual Grow-NY Business Competition. Craft Cannery in Bergen and owner Paul Guglielmo was awarded $500,000 from the competition. Sweet Pea Rochester, a business that promotes plant-based food as medicine won $250,000. The competition rewards...
City celebrates longstanding businesses on Monroe Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is celebrating a vibrant business boulevard along one of the most popular stretches in the city. Mayor Malik Evans recognized longtime businesses on Monroe Avenue Wednesday. Aaron's Alley, Aladdin's, Poster Art and Archimage have stood the test of time for more than three decades.
UPDATE: Conor Dwyer Reynolds fired from PAB, acting manager Duwaine Bascoe to be replaced
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Conor Dwyer Reynolds has been fired as executive director at the PAB after a 5-1 vote Thursday night. "A PAB that does not listen to its workers is not a PAB I want to work for," Dwyer Reynolds said in a statement. The board also...
Highland Park to get new bathrooms, electrical upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that work is beginning on improvements at Highland Park. Work will include underground electrical improvements and new bathrooms. The electrical improvement project will provide direct electrical hookups for vendors during festival season and saves tax dollars by eliminating the...
PAB report: Dwyer Reynolds 'unsuitable' to serve as executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — A long-awaited report from an internal investigation into the suspension of Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds found numerous missteps that led investigators to conclude that he should be removed from the position. The investigation found Dwyer Reynolds mishandled confidential records and misinterpreted city...
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
Lake-effect snow hits Western New York
Rochester, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester is driving through Western New York this morning checking conditions during the lake effect snow that's having a major impact in Buffalo. Sam Carter is checking areas in Livingston County. We'll be checking with our Buffalo sister station as well this morning. There...
