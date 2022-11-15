Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO