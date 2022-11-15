Read full article on original website
Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns
Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
GSCO arrests woman on multiple warrants
CANYON CITY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant arrest yesterday morning at the Grant County Courthouse. Matika Long, 22, of John Day was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on three Grant County warrants. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
