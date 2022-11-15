Read full article on original website
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Aldi Click and Collect slots for Christmas are now available
Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service. Christmas collection slots are now available to book via Click and Collect | ALDI, so shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 and 23.
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019
Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks
Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
5 Stores With the Best Holiday Deals in November
Last year, consumers were faced with empty shelves during the holidays due to supply chain issues. This year, inflation is the top challenge to holiday shopping and is pushing many Americans to shop...
6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco
Your Costco membership can help you save year-round, but it can be especially handy during the holiday season. Check out these purchases to make at Costco.
Aldi changing its opening hours from December 19
Aldi has revealed when its stores will be open over the festive period. In the run-up to Christmas, Aldi are extending their opening hours, opening from 7am to 10pm from Monday, December 19 to give shoppers more time to pick up last-minute food, drink and gifts before the big day.
Chocolate makers reporting booming sales — here's why
Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey's chocolates, which include Reese's, Kit...
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving?
Each year, as we start cooking for Thanksgiving, it seems like there's always at least one missing item. And it's crucial, so someone needs to run out and buy it. Walmart was once a go-to for last-minute items like butter and eggs, but in recent years, the store has closed its doors on Thanksgiving. To make sure that you're prepared, here's everything you need to know about Walmart's Thanksgiving hours.
Mealtimes just got an upgrade: Aldi is selling a £45 HEATED lazy Susan that's perfect for your Christmas table
SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission. From summer's iconic hanging egg chair to Le Creuset-style casserole dishes for under £20, Aldi's Specialbuys are some of the most...
Target shoppers will see cheap Christmas deals and nostalgic toys – plus faster online shipping
BUYING Christmas gifts can be financially burdening, especially when you have many people you need to buy gifts for, but Target is helping out this year. Target shoppers will see toys at a more affordable price as well as a partnership with the nostalgic toy brand, FAO Schwarz. Target's Q3...
M&S has a range of Christmas hampers full of festive treats – and they start from £50
As the festive season fast approaches, many of you may be wondering where to find the best Christmas gift for a loved one. From beauty gift sets to stocking fillers, brands and retailers are going all out to make sure you find the perfect gift, and this year, M&S is also pulling out all the stops.The supermarket has released a set of luxury, Christmas hampers fit for the foodie in your life. From indulgent chocolate and champagne sets to wicker baskets full of pantry fillers, these hampers provide plenty of season gifting inspiration.With prices starting from £50, and a wide...
Are banks open on Black Friday?
IF YOU have plans to hit the bank before you go Black Friday shopping, it's always good to check ahead of time to see if they'll be open. Black Friday isn't technically a US bank holiday, but it is a holiday in certain states, so we're breaking down whether or not your bank will be open.
The Christmas Crunch
The Christmas season is a time of year when many retail businesses see their highest profits. This is due, in part, to the fact that consumers tend to do a large amount of their shopping during this time. If you are a retailer who wants to make the most of this lucrative season, then there are several things you can do to prepare your store. In this article, we will discuss some tips for getting your store ready for the Christmas rush.
