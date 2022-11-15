Read full article on original website
Belief that Chelsea Green making a return to WWE is a “done deal”
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. “WWE bound, most likely. It’s been talked about within the company as it’s something that is happening. I don’t know if she’s put pen to paper, but she did just finish up with IMPACT. So it makes sense. Presumably that says she’s in. Can’t confirm a contract signing, but can confirm that they are talking about it as if it is a done deal, within the company.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)
What is being said about Jonah (Bronson Reed) possibly returning to WWE
As previously noted, Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) is one of several names that has been rumored to be returning to WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE and he’s got to make a decision. Will it be New...
JBL explains why he wore baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW
Wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022 and it became a topic of discussion social media. During Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, JBL explains why he wore baggy pants…. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
Mick Foley explains why he made the decision to leave Twitter
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained why he made the decision to leave Twitter…. “It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Toni Storm gives her thoughts on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During an interview with TheRinger.com, AEW interim women’s champion commented on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title…. “Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”
Scotty 2 Hotty disables his Twitter account after writing about inter-gender wrestling
Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) disabled his Twitter account after sending the following tweets about inter-gender wrestling…. “Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it.”
Bobby Fish asked about Adam Cole’s absence from AEW television
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “a number of people have brought up being very concerned” for Adam Cole. Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. While speaking to to Steve...
Recently returned WWE star says being released in 2021 was “one of the worst experiences of my life”
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Top Dolla reflected on being released from WWE in 2021…. “I’ve worked to get to that point. We had the fastest call-up ever in NXT history. To then be released a month later it was like, I felt.. I didn’t know that this would happen. I had no assurances that I’d be back in WWE again. So I felt like maybe the two years that I had spent in NXT, getting to that point was just a waste of my time, because I was gonna have to go do something else now. What ended up happening, which was a blessing, was the fact that, I always stayed in contact with Hunter [Triple H].”
Santino Marella thought there was a chance Vince McMahon would make him world champion
Santino Marella nearly became a WWE world champion at the 2012 Elimination Chamber PPV. During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Marella commented on making it to the end of the Chamber match with world champion Daniel Bryan…. “Yeah it’s funny, one of the things I’m most known for...
Full match: Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins from WWE Extreme Rules 2015
From WWE: With Kane as the gatekeeper and the RKO banned, The Viper challenges The Architect for the WWE World Heavyweight Title inside the twisted steel: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
Ken Shamrock on his WWE run: “They just didn’t know what to do with me”
During an interview on Steve Fall’s Ten Count podcast, Ken Shamrock reflected on his run in WWE…. “I think that there’s a few guys that were writers there, and you hear it all the time when people talk about how they fell short with really doing anything with myself or even a few other people. They just didn’t know what to do with me. They already created ‘Stone Cold’, they created the Bret Hart, they created this Attitude Era type thing. But it was almost like they just never really put me in that position to be that guy, like the guy that brought the attitude. So it just felt like every single time I would start to do something, it was almost like they had so much going on that I just wasn’t one of the important roles. It was almost like it was The Rock and Stone Cold and the Undertaker and Mankind. Don’t get me wrong, those guys were huge. Any other generation, I probably would have been right up there. I would have been out there in a main thing. But because there were so many guys that they had roles for, there was probably about seven or eight of us that were in that era that they just didn’t really have a commitment to. They just didn’t commit to really finishing off whatever it is or storylines that we were doing. They would involve us because we were an important piece to be involved, but we we were never the main focus of the storylines.”
Baron Corbin speaks his mind about independent wrestlers and says WWE is for “elite level athletes”
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Baron Corbin gave his thoughts on independent wrestlers…. “[Johnny Gargano has] done some great things for somebody that nobody expected anything from. A lot of these guys, it’s a bragging right. Ten years, I’ve been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? I made a phone call, and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That’s how it works. I don’t need to go work for a hot dog and popcorn in your local gymnasium. That’s not what I do. It’s not a bragging right for me to go, ‘Ah, I drove around in my buddy’s Honda Civic for six hours to go to this show and then drive 12 hours to this show and the car broke down and we ran out of gas, and we didn’t money to eat. That’s not something you brag about.”
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles from WWE Extreme Rules 2016
From WWE: “AJ Styles gets his first WWE Championship opportunity as he challenges Roman Reigns in an Extreme Rules Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2016: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
The latest regarding CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and status with AEW
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.
Thunder Rosa could end up being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the possibility of Thunder Rosa being stripped of the AEW women’s title due to injury…. ““Yes, it’s something we have considered. And it’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros...
William Regal comments on a former WWE star that he felt was “the one that got away”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on former WWE star Damien Sandow…. “I do believe Damien Sandow was — he was far better than his career ended up being. Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special in everything he was given. If anything, that’s why I liked him so much, he was like me. Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns? Maybe not. Is he going to be a perfect player on your show, do anything, and make anything work? Yes.”
Poll: If Steve Austin has one more match at Wrestlemania 39, who should be his opponent?
Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his WWE Wrestlemania 38 appearance. Speculation about Austin having another match at Wrestlemania 39 in California has been fueled by a new workout video published to his Instagram story. If Austin has another match, who should be his opponent? Vote...
The Death Triangle vs. The Elite officially confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2022
During the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW trios champions Death Triangle cut a promo and called out The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for a match at Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. The Elite did not appear in front of the fans but a graphic appeared on the screen that confirmed the match.
Kayla Braxton disables her Twitter account after receiving negative messages from fans
WWE announcer Kayla Braxton has disabled her Twitter account after receiving some negative messages from fans. Braxton tweeted about actress Candace Cameron with a huffing emoji after Cameron stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she wanted to bring Christianity back to Christmas movies. One user responded with, “Are you jealous or something? Nothing wrong with what she’s doing. I’ve wanted to unfollow you for a while now so today’s the day.” Another user wrote, “Apparently can’t have any non liberal believes, huh? Must be nice getting paid for no talent.”
