During an interview on Steve Fall’s Ten Count podcast, Ken Shamrock reflected on his run in WWE…. “I think that there’s a few guys that were writers there, and you hear it all the time when people talk about how they fell short with really doing anything with myself or even a few other people. They just didn’t know what to do with me. They already created ‘Stone Cold’, they created the Bret Hart, they created this Attitude Era type thing. But it was almost like they just never really put me in that position to be that guy, like the guy that brought the attitude. So it just felt like every single time I would start to do something, it was almost like they had so much going on that I just wasn’t one of the important roles. It was almost like it was The Rock and Stone Cold and the Undertaker and Mankind. Don’t get me wrong, those guys were huge. Any other generation, I probably would have been right up there. I would have been out there in a main thing. But because there were so many guys that they had roles for, there was probably about seven or eight of us that were in that era that they just didn’t really have a commitment to. They just didn’t commit to really finishing off whatever it is or storylines that we were doing. They would involve us because we were an important piece to be involved, but we we were never the main focus of the storylines.”

1 DAY AGO