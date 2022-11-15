Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Brutal New Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pushed to ban the tens of thousands of users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Watch Dermot Kennedy cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the Live Lounge
Dermot Kennedy has taken to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge segment to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’. Accompanied by a guitarist, pianist and backing vocalists, Kennedy puts his own spin on the song, taken from Swift’s recently-released 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’.
Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’
Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show. Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Jerry Seinfeld addresses Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue about anti-Semitism: “It provokes a conversation”
Jerry Seinfeld has addressed Dave Chappelle‘s Saturday Night Live monologue about anti-Semitism. Chappelle sparked controversy over comments he made about the Jewish community during his opening routine, with critics accusing him of “popularising” and “normalising” anti-Semitism. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld,...
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat
Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
Listen to PinkPantheress’ new KAYTRANADA-produced single ‘Do You Miss Me?’
PinkPantheress has shared her third single for the year, ‘Do You Miss Me?’ co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with energetic percussion and a warm mix of electronic and more organic-sounding instrumentation. “Do you miss...
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28
R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
Anya Taylor-Joy says ‘Mad Max’ spin-off ‘Furiosa’ is “the dirtiest, bloodiest I have ever been”
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she was “the dirtiest” and “bloodiest” she’s ever been while filming the upcoming Mad Max spin-off Furiosa. The actress recently finished filming the prequel to George Miller’s 2015 action hit Mad Max: Fury Road, which will see her portray a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, the character previously played by Charlize Theron.
Anya Taylor-Joy refused Disney role so she could star in ‘The Witch’: “I just had this really good feeling”
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she turned down a Disney role so she could star in 2015’s The Witch. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress shared that she received a job offer from the Disney Channel on the same day she landed the lead role in Robert Eggers’ fantasy horror.
Listen to Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott’s new collaboration ‘Down In Atlanta’
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have today (November 18) released a new collaborative song titled ‘Down In Atlanta’. The track had been teased numerous times prior to its release, including when it was played during Scott’s Las Vegas Road to Utopia residency in September. Elsewhere, the pair shared teasers of the track across their social media channels last month, with a snippet shared to Pharrell’s TikTok on in late September.
If You Didn't Already Believe In The Undead, These 18 Haunted Photos Will Change Your Mind
Something wicked this way comes. Stay back! Back, I say!
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
Casting for Chris Pratt’s Super Mario movie “kind of sucks”, says former Luigi actor John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo has criticised the “backwards” casting in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The actor, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros. opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario, shared his thoughts on the casting in the upcoming animated film from Illumination (Despicable Me). In the film, Mario and Luigi are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day respectively, who are both not of Italian descent.
