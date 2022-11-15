ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Watch Dermot Kennedy cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the Live Lounge

Dermot Kennedy has taken to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge segment to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’. Accompanied by a guitarist, pianist and backing vocalists, Kennedy puts his own spin on the song, taken from Swift’s recently-released 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’.
Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show. Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Jerry Seinfeld addresses Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue about anti-Semitism: “It provokes a conversation”

Jerry Seinfeld has addressed Dave Chappelle‘s Saturday Night Live monologue about anti-Semitism. Chappelle sparked controversy over comments he made about the Jewish community during his opening routine, with critics accusing him of “popularising” and “normalising” anti-Semitism. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld,...
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
Listen to PinkPantheress’ new KAYTRANADA-produced single ‘Do You Miss Me?’

PinkPantheress has shared her third single for the year, ‘Do You Miss Me?’ co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with energetic percussion and a warm mix of electronic and more organic-sounding instrumentation. “Do you miss...
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”

Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28

R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
Anya Taylor-Joy says ‘Mad Max’ spin-off ‘Furiosa’ is “the dirtiest, bloodiest I have ever been”

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she was “the dirtiest” and “bloodiest” she’s ever been while filming the upcoming Mad Max spin-off Furiosa. The actress recently finished filming the prequel to George Miller’s 2015 action hit Mad Max: Fury Road, which will see her portray a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, the character previously played by Charlize Theron.
Listen to Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott’s new collaboration ‘Down In Atlanta’

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have today (November 18) released a new collaborative song titled ‘Down In Atlanta’. The track had been teased numerous times prior to its release, including when it was played during Scott’s Las Vegas Road to Utopia residency in September. Elsewhere, the pair shared teasers of the track across their social media channels last month, with a snippet shared to Pharrell’s TikTok on in late September.
Casting for Chris Pratt’s Super Mario movie “kind of sucks”, says former Luigi actor John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo has criticised the “backwards” casting in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The actor, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros. opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario, shared his thoughts on the casting in the upcoming animated film from Illumination (Despicable Me). In the film, Mario and Luigi are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day respectively, who are both not of Italian descent.

