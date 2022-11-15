Read full article on original website
Shelters welcome St. Joseph homeless to get out of the bitter cold
With the cold weather seemingly here to stay for the winter, officials with Community Missions in St. Joseph are opening up cold weather shelters. Executive Director Rachael Bittiker says last year the cold weather shelters served 96 different homeless men around St. Joseph. And this year, Bittiker says, Community Missions...
kcur.org
Residents push back against a Kansas town's threat to kick out library over 'divisive' books
Following public outcry about censorship, the St. Marys City Commission decided to table a vote on renewing the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease. The lease is under threat because the library refused to comply with the commission’s request to remove all LGBTQ, sexual, racial or otherwise “socially divisive” content from its shelves.
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
St. Joseph police release ID of officer involved in Monday shooting
St. Joseph police have released the identity of the officer involved in the shooting earlier this week. The St. Joseph Police Department reports Patrolman Justin Zamzow, a four-year veteran of the police force, was the officer who shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin. Calvin remains hospitalized in critical condition. The...
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Special needs cat, up for adoption since July at Kansas Humane Society, looking for caring home
Arthur, a special needs cat, has been up for adoption since July 11 at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and is looking for a caring home
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Nearly 350,000 Mo. children too poor to receive full child tax credit
A new report released this week found that nearly 350,000 Missouri children are in families with incomes too low to qualify for the full federal child tax credit — with children of color and children in rural areas particularly likely to fall through the cracks. Many of the lowest-income...
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it's investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The investigation will review whether Missouri's use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of assistance needlessly strips people of...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
5-year-old St. Joseph boy dies after car strikes telephone pole
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph boy died in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Alisha A. Martin, 33, St. Joseph, was southbound on U.S. 169 three miles north of Gower. The car traveled off...
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
St. Joseph man shot and wounded in standoff with police
A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off Riverside Road. The department says officers gave numerous orders for the armed suspect to drop his weapon and surrender, but he refused. When the suspect pointed the gun at officers, one officer fired and struck him.
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
