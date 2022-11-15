ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it's investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The investigation will review whether Missouri's use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of assistance needlessly strips people of...
St. Joseph man shot and wounded in standoff with police

A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off Riverside Road. The department says officers gave numerous orders for the armed suspect to drop his weapon and surrender, but he refused. When the suspect pointed the gun at officers, one officer fired and struck him.
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
