Portsmouth, VA

Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk man found safe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 29-year-old Edward Wallace, last seen in Norfolk Monday, has been safely located. Wallace is 5′ 11 and weighs 185 lbs. Wallace regularly rides Hampton Roads Transit and is also frequently at Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront, according to police. Norfolk Police said...
NORFOLK, VA

