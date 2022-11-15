Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Community members hosting weekend search event for missing Portsmouth teen
A local organization is leading a weekend search event for a Portsmouth teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
WAVY News 10
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the gunshot wound incident came in right after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police say a man has sustained a non life-threatening injury.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
Hampton eyes changes to solid waste services, increased fines for noncompliance
If you don't follow the rules- you'll get fined. That's what city leaders in Hampton are saying about trash and recycling services.
WAVY News 10
Missing Norfolk man found safe
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 29-year-old Edward Wallace, last seen in Norfolk Monday, has been safely located. Wallace is 5′ 11 and weighs 185 lbs. Wallace regularly rides Hampton Roads Transit and is also frequently at Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront, according to police. Norfolk Police said...
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
Police investigating robbery at Newport News deli
Police are seeking the public's help in the search for a man they say robbed a Newport News deli.
