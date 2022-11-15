PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High’s offense is largely predicated around all-state running back Malachi Washington. But if you ask Washington the reason he’s been so successful, the first names out of his mouth are those of his offensive linemen. The Lions’ O-Line is huge this year, bringing 1500 pounds of power to the Pride of Peoria, power that’s fueled Peoria High to a spot in the Class 5A State Semifinals. But they’re not the only ones that have gotten Peoria High to the Final Four. So have the little guys for the Lions.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO