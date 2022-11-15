Read full article on original website
Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Peoria High football team in state semifinal matchup at home Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. – There are still some local teams in the Illinois High School Association football playoffs. And Peoria is among them. The third-ranked Peoria High Lions in Class 5A are taking on fourth-ranked Morris at home Saturday. The winner goes on to the 5A championship game at the University of Illinois next Saturday.
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington
Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Class 5A football: Morris prepared to take on Peoria in Saturday semifinal
MORRIS — For the 15th time in school history, the Morris football team will play in a semifinal game, as they visit Peoria on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Morris has won 11 of its previous 14 semifinal games. One of those semifinal losses came to Peoria in 2016, a 43-35 decision that the Lions won en route to the Class 5A state championship.
Peoria High Lions both big and small impressing in run to state semifinals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High’s offense is largely predicated around all-state running back Malachi Washington. But if you ask Washington the reason he’s been so successful, the first names out of his mouth are those of his offensive linemen. The Lions’ O-Line is huge this year, bringing 1500 pounds of power to the Pride of Peoria, power that’s fueled Peoria High to a spot in the Class 5A State Semifinals. But they’re not the only ones that have gotten Peoria High to the Final Four. So have the little guys for the Lions.
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Man indicted for Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
