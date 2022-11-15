ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Early Look At 2025 Basketball Recruiting

Recruiting is the lifeblood of every college basketball program, something that Todd Golden has been extremely aware of ever since making the jump to Florida. He has been tirelessly pursuing elite talent which to this point has largely been in the 2024 class but we’re now starting to see things increase when it comes to 2025 players. 2025 recruiting might seem like an eternity away, and in some ways it is, but for a coach that’s new to the high major ranks like Todd Golden you have to do the work early in a way that some more established coaches don’t have to.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators roundtable preview of Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators are set to clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores in week 12 of the college football season. This year’s been filled with many ups and downs for the Gators, but they have a chance to strengthen their momentum going into the final week of the 2022 season. Eight wins and a bowl game win is still on the table for Florida, which didn’t look likely a few weeks ago.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Preparation in practice has paid off for the Gators

With week 12 of the college football season quickly approaching, Billy Napier and this Florida Gator football team are finally starting to play complete football on Saturdays. Some of it has to do with development and experience, but most of this team’s success has come from the way this football team has approached practice over the last month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida vs Vanderbilt week 12 preview

Billy Napier’s squad is playing their best football entering the final two-game stretch of the 2022 season. The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will travel to Nashville this Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC). Vanderbilt enters this game with momentum as well, snapping a 26-game...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gator Country

How much has Florida improved in the last few weeks?

The vibe around Florida football has noticeably changed since the open date. The program feels like it’s finally on an upward trajectory in a way that it hadn’t previously. It’s odd to say that the 42-20 loss was kind of encouraging while the 41-24 and 38-6 wins felt...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Diwun Black dismissed from Florida and will enter transfer portal

Gator Country confirmed that junior linebacker Diwun Black has been removed from the Florida football team and will enter the transfer portal. “I have officially enter(ed) the transfer portal,” Black posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The #1 rated JUCO prospect signed with Florida out of high school before...
GAINESVILLE, FL

