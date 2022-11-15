Recruiting is the lifeblood of every college basketball program, something that Todd Golden has been extremely aware of ever since making the jump to Florida. He has been tirelessly pursuing elite talent which to this point has largely been in the 2024 class but we’re now starting to see things increase when it comes to 2025 players. 2025 recruiting might seem like an eternity away, and in some ways it is, but for a coach that’s new to the high major ranks like Todd Golden you have to do the work early in a way that some more established coaches don’t have to.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO