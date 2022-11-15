ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Second half defensive effort aids Hurricanes in victory over Fort Valley State

AMERICUS – During the first 20 minutes of the men’s basketball game between Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) and Fort Valley State (FVS), it was a hotly-contested affair, but in the second half, the Hurricanes increased their intensity on the defensive end of the floor. They held the Wildcats to 26.7 percent shooting and shot 51.9 percent from the field in the second half. That combination of defensive pressure and offensive efficiency led GSW to go on a 30-16 run during the latter minutes of the game and it propelled the Hurricanes to a 72-52 victory over FVS on Wednesday, November 16 at the Storm Dome.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County boys start season on right note with win over Randolph-Clay

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) got the 2022-23 season off to a good start with a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils of Randolph-Clay (RC) on Thursday, November 17 at the Panther Den. The Panthers did it the way they’ve done it for the past several years. They used their high-pressure defense to create their offense by forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers. Though they got off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Panthers found their energy in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run that would eventually give them a double-digit lead, which they were able to maintain for the rest of the contest.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Rough season opener for Lady Panthers against Randolph-Clay

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) came into Thursday night’s season opener against Randolph-Clay (RC) expecting to start the 2022-23 season on a positive note with a win over the Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Panthers struggled all night with turnovers, cold shooting from the field and poor foul shooting. Those things contributed to a 36-30 loss to RC at the Panther Den to open the season.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT VALLEY, GA
High School Football PRO

Ellaville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELLAVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
AMERICUS, GA
Albany Herald

'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
ALBANY, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sub-freezing readings by morning while staying cool through the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend.  Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Chick-fil-A Announces New Americus Restaurant, Opening Nov. 17

AMERICUS, Ga. (Nov. 14, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Americus community on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected MeriBeth McNeill as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Americus. Located at 736 E Forsyth St., Chick-fil-A Americus will be open for dine-in...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Education receives preparation for upcoming scores

Superintendent Walter Knighton gave his typical dashboard report. As an overview, the school brought in around $459,000 in SPLOST funds. As far as expenses, power bills were down, water and sewer were down and cell phone costs were down. However, the City of Americus energy costs were up. The COVID report was given. After its completion, Knighton remarked upon the flu being “rampant.” He encouraged good health practices to include a vaccination if deemed appropriate.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
COLUMBUS, GA

