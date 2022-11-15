Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Second half defensive effort aids Hurricanes in victory over Fort Valley State
AMERICUS – During the first 20 minutes of the men’s basketball game between Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) and Fort Valley State (FVS), it was a hotly-contested affair, but in the second half, the Hurricanes increased their intensity on the defensive end of the floor. They held the Wildcats to 26.7 percent shooting and shot 51.9 percent from the field in the second half. That combination of defensive pressure and offensive efficiency led GSW to go on a 30-16 run during the latter minutes of the game and it propelled the Hurricanes to a 72-52 victory over FVS on Wednesday, November 16 at the Storm Dome.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County boys start season on right note with win over Randolph-Clay
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) got the 2022-23 season off to a good start with a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils of Randolph-Clay (RC) on Thursday, November 17 at the Panther Den. The Panthers did it the way they’ve done it for the past several years. They used their high-pressure defense to create their offense by forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers. Though they got off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Panthers found their energy in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run that would eventually give them a double-digit lead, which they were able to maintain for the rest of the contest.
Early County football competing for first round two playoff win in a decade
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County dominated round one of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs and hopes to do the same in round two. The one seed Bobcats will go up against the two seed Telfair County Trojans in the second round of football playoffs for class A Division II Both of these […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Rough season opener for Lady Panthers against Randolph-Clay
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) came into Thursday night’s season opener against Randolph-Clay (RC) expecting to start the 2022-23 season on a positive note with a win over the Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Panthers struggled all night with turnovers, cold shooting from the field and poor foul shooting. Those things contributed to a 36-30 loss to RC at the Panther Den to open the season.
Fort Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ellaville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Sub-freezing readings by morning while staying cool through the afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to […]
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Americus Times-Recorder
Chick-fil-A Announces New Americus Restaurant, Opening Nov. 17
AMERICUS, Ga. (Nov. 14, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Americus community on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected MeriBeth McNeill as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Americus. Located at 736 E Forsyth St., Chick-fil-A Americus will be open for dine-in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Board of Education receives preparation for upcoming scores
Superintendent Walter Knighton gave his typical dashboard report. As an overview, the school brought in around $459,000 in SPLOST funds. As far as expenses, power bills were down, water and sewer were down and cell phone costs were down. However, the City of Americus energy costs were up. The COVID report was given. After its completion, Knighton remarked upon the flu being “rampant.” He encouraged good health practices to include a vaccination if deemed appropriate.
41nbc.com
Campus police officer spots gun in vehicle during school carpool at Westside High School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two schools were placed on lockdown this afternoon after a Bibb County Schools Campus Police officer saw a firearm in a vehicle in the carpool line at Westside High School. According to the school district, when the officer went toward the vehicle, a male got out with...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
WTVM
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) investigates a shooting on Buena Vista Road. According to CPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. Officials say a male victim was shot in the thigh. The victim is...
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
