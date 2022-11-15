ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

RGIII’s quest to become Commanders minority owner takes huge step

The Washington Commanders aren’t up for sale yet, but things are trending in that direction after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III led the celebrations on Twitter in one of the most memorable days in Washington Football history.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL

There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

