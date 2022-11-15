Read full article on original website
Obituary of Daniel Bruner
Daniel William Bruner, age 65, a resident of Bronson, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Friday November 11, 2022, at his home in Bronson. He was born September 29, 1957, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Irwin William Bruner and Lucille Evelyn Gillispie Bruner. Dan graduated from the Marmaton Valley High...
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
Notice of Gathering of the USD 234 Board Members On Nov. 16
There may be a majority of USD 234 Board Members present at the Bourbon County REDI Visioning Session to be held at the Liberty Theater, 113 S Main, Fort Scott, Kansas, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Even though a majority may be present, no school district business will be conducted.
Interactive Technology Added to Gordon Parks Museum
GORDON PARKS MUSEUM RECEIVES FORT SCOTT AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANT FOR INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGY EXPANSION. Fort Scott, Kan. Nov. 17, 2022 – A grant through the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation has enabled the Gordon Parks Museum to further expand interactive technology in the museum. This includes two tablet kiosks with stands and software. The tablets can be used by visitors of any age.
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Shop and Support the FSHS Swim Team at Fall Extravaganza
The season of craft and small business vendor sales is in full swing. Monday November 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Scott Middle School will be the annual Fall Extravaganza, a 40-plus craft/vendor fair. Madeline Martin, Fort Scott High School Counselor and swim coach, is organizing the event this...
CASA Benefit: “Change A Child’s Story” On December 9
7-9pm Heavy hors d’oeuvres & full bar provided. Bourbon County CASA, PO Box 146, Fort Scott, KS 66701. or call Christa Horn at 620.215.2769 with any questions. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below…. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott,...
Serving Needs: Requesting Help For Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Times have become more difficult and challenging for many individuals and families in both Fort Scott and throughout Bourbon County. At the forefront of this economic situation stands Fort Scott Compassionate Ministries Outreach Center, where those who are struggling can be assisted with a vast array of services and personal needs.
Chamber Coffee on November 17 at Bartelsmeyer Jewelry
Bartelsmeyer Jewelry is having their second big week of the Estate Jewelry Sale now! Stop in to see all the gorgeous and unique pieces in their Estate Jewelry Cases – all 25% off with free ring sizing!. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below!. Fort Scott Area...
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
FSCC Board of Trustees Agenda For Nov. 21
Please note that the location is different than usual. Nurse pinning is being held in Ellis right before when we would usually meet, so we’ll have dinner and the meeting in the Fine Arts Center meeting rooms directly after pinning. November 21, 2022. Board of Trustees. Fort Scott Community...
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of Nov. 1
November 1, 2022, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all commissioners and the County. Matt Quick, Clint Walker, Anne Dare, Patricia Ropp, and Rob Harrington were present for some or all of the meeting. Clifton made a motion to approve minutes from the previous...
Bourbon County Democrats Reorganize
The Bourbon County Democrats met for reorganization of the party’s leadership for the next two years on Monday, November 14th. The party will only hold committee meetings in December and January, but will resume general meetings on the third Sunday of February., 2023. Carol MacArthur. Chair, Bourbon Co. Democrats.
Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified
JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up. Yellow line marks the...
Lamar business owners charged with stealing from customers
A married couple who operate a Lamar business are now both charged for allegedly stealing from customers.
