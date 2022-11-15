Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Herschel Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff vs. Raphael Warnock
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they’re working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6...
Trump campaign announcement deepens Republicans’ civil war
Republicans are now soul searching over how they lost a very winnable Senate and bracing for two tumultuous years in the House – and many blame Trump
Francis Conole concedes Central NY race for Congress after failing to force recount
Democrat Francis Conole conceded the 22nd Congressional District race to Republican Brandon Williams Wednesday night after failing to gain enough absentee and affidavit votes to force an automatic recount. Conole recorded a net gain of 1,431 votes (2,896-1,465) in Onondaga County after officials finished counting absentee, affidavit and emergency ballots...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt cancellation plan
Washington — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Trump Org. CFO says he betrayed trust, denies family was involved in scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and...
Mannion’s lead over Shiroff ticks up to 55 votes in senate race headed to hand recount
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John Mannion’s lead ticked up to 55 votes on Friday as the Onondaga and Oswego County Boards of Elections continued to factor in late-arriving absentee votes and ballots with small problems that were corrected by voters. According to the unofficial counts provided by the...
School board endorsements lead some to question role of party politics in education
Political endorsements in last week’s Board of Education race have led to questions about the role Democrats and Republicans in the nonpartisan election and prompted some to suggest that politics have no place on the school board. Local chapters of the two major parties promoted seven of the 10 candidates in Pitt County’s nonpartisan school board race on Nov. 8. Three of four Board of Education representatives elected were backed by the Pitt County Democratic Party. ...
Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan
Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0