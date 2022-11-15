Political endorsements in last week’s Board of Education race have led to questions about the role Democrats and Republicans in the nonpartisan election and prompted some to suggest that politics have no place on the school board. Local chapters of the two major parties promoted seven of the 10 candidates in Pitt County’s nonpartisan school board race on Nov. 8. Three of four Board of Education representatives elected were backed by the Pitt County Democratic Party. ...

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO