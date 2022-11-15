ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Daily Reflector

School board endorsements lead some to question role of party politics in education

Political endorsements in last week’s Board of Education race have led to questions about the role Democrats and Republicans in the nonpartisan election and prompted some to suggest that politics have no place on the school board. Local chapters of the two major parties promoted seven of the 10 candidates in Pitt County’s nonpartisan school board race on Nov. 8. Three of four Board of Education representatives elected were backed by the Pitt County Democratic Party. ...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Syracuse.com

Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan

Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
SYRACUSE, NY
