Detroit, MI

8 indicted in bank fraud conspiracy scheme

By CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A grand jury indicted eight people in connection with a bank fraud conspiracy scheme in which checks were allegedly stolen from the mail and then deposited into newly opened bank accounts, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

Authorities say that Kevin Jones, 57, of Detroit, Flent Curney, 62, of Detroit, John Randazzo, 52, of Warren, Feraud Curney, 38, of Detroit, Filan Curney, 39, of Detroit, Ferris Curney, 34, of Detroit, Melody Leggett, 37, of Detroit, and Katana Jackson, 45, of Detroit, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain checks sent through the US Mail intended for legitimate businesses.

The conspirators, according to the U.S. Attorney,  would then incorporate fictitious businesses with similar-sounding names to the legitimate businesses and then open bank accounts in the names of those fictitious businesses. The defendants then deposited the checks intended for the legitimate business into the fraudulent bank accounts. The conspirators then depleted the money from these accounts via cash withdrawals, debit card purchases, and cashier's checks.

The defendants have been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The defendants could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 10

Best Way
3d ago

Crime is crime how do these people get 30 years and another one who is is running for president now stole all those documents get no time

Reply(2)
6
denese williams
3d ago

Federal time..they should had known..they were going to get caught. The legitimate businesses filed claims...the crooks unwittingly probably open accounts at the same bank.

Reply(2)
4
 

