Westland, MI

Feds: Westland man attempted to provide support to ISIS

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say a Westland man is charged after he tried to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Aws Mohammed Naser allegedly attempted to provide support in the form of personnel, including himself, and services between 2011 and October 2017.

He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a destructive device in October 2017.

"Terrorism poses significant threats to people living in our District and around the world," U.S. Attorney Ison said in a press release.  "We will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to aid terrorists."

An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Naser faces up to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide support and up to 15 years for possessing a destructive device.

