ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Health officials urge Benton Harbor residents to get lead inspections as work nears completion

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkEq5_0jBszWUu00

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials are urging residents to get free lead inspections at their homes as the work to replace lead services lines in Benton Harbor is nearly finished, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

Officials say the free home lead inspections and abatement services are to help ensure there are no additional sources of lead in homes from paint or plumbing.

The services are available for all housing units on the Benton Harbor water supply.

According to the MDHHS, these services can include identifying lead in paint, dust, soil, and drinking water hazards, water sampling to test for lead in drinking water, and testing of other components that could potentially have lead, such as toys, dishes, and furniture.

For more information, visit here .

In addition to these inspections, lead-reducing filters and water will be available for Benton Harbor residents.

Officials say homebound residents and those who do not have transportation can call  844-875-9211 to arrange water to be delivered to their homes.

For all other residents, here are the upcoming water pick up locations and times:

City of Benton Harbor residents can pick up water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 19, 12 to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, is hosting water pickup on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ask MDHHS officials any questions about lead, call 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Road crews short-staffed for early winter snowstorm

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Father Winter returned early this year to Michiana, and the lake-effect snow is pushing road crews to their limits. Snow continues to blanket Southwestern Michigan, with areas in Berrien County receiving an additional two inches Friday, bringing their total to 15 inches in the last 48 hours.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go. “Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warming stations in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Tenant wants management to pay for property damage

Mark Thompson moved into Timberbrook apartments in Bristol, Indiana in February of 2022. Within a month and a half, he says he was exposed to hazardous conditions. "It was the pipe that for the raw sewage leave the house to go into the sewage system was disconnected completely," Mark said.
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Schools hosts Human Resources job fair Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation's Human Resources Department hosted a job fair at the Brown Community Learning Center on Thursday. A number of positions are currently open to applications within the corporation. "The job fair is a great opportunity for people within our community to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!. “Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave. Attendees get to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after he was struck by a train Thursday night. The incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 17 and the identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to the Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Job fair hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A job fair was hosted at the Brown Community Learning Center on November 17 by the South Bend Community School Corporation, in attempt to recruit new teachers and staff for the new year. The event saw a good turnout meeting with the community to talk about open...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kait 8

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday. Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court. WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy