The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities.
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
chevydetroit.com
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking snow showers, squalls Friday in Metro Detroit: What to know
DETROIT – Good Friday morning!. Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning, and with more persistent wind and snow showers, too. Temperatures start in the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit, and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens. on You’ll want to wear the full winter garb today if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors.
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores and is striving to create avenues for wealth to others. The post Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores appeared first on BLAC Media.
Flooding woes plague historic Detroit area
Good morning, today is Thursday and we need to talk about an ongoing flooding problem ... The Jefferson-Chalmers area is a historic neighborhood in the city of Detroit. But, it's also historically known for flooding when there are major storms. Residents are left with backed-up basements, ruined furnaces, damaged appliances and more — and they've had enough. ...
fox2detroit.com
New Downtown Detroit live entertainment venue opening in Punch Bowl Social space
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new venue for live entertainment is opening in the former Punch Bowl Social in Detroit. Comedian Mike Epps' One Mike Enterprises shared plans for the comedy, music, and spoken word venue, One Mike Detroit, at 1331 Broadway St. on Thursday. Renovations are set to begin next month, with plans to open in the spring.
fox2detroit.com
Few details in mysterious discovery of skeleton in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is trying to identify the skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area of Southwest Detroit in early November but they have very few details aside from the personal items the man was wearing. According to Detroit Police, someone walking...
HometownLife.com
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
Every Michigan restaurant featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
He’s been showing you all kinds of eats across the country since the pilot episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” aired in 2006. We’re talking a whopping 42 seasons and more than 400 episodes on the Food Network. Guy Fieri has driven all over Michigan in...
valleynewslive.com
Detroit Mountain set to open next week
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to get your skis and snowboards ready!. Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is preparing to open the slopes soon. It’s located east of Detroit Lakes, and crews are currently making snow. Staff members say a dusting of natural snow helped cool the earth and give them a head start.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit families wait-listed for ‘maxed out’ after school program
An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.
fox2detroit.com
2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. What are...
