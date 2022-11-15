A veterinarian with South West Vets says there is an opportunity for pork producers to take advantage of the value that antibiotic-free production can add to their pigs. “Antibiotic-Free or Not? What Makes Sense for Your Operation?” was among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 which wrapped up yesterday in Saskatoon. Dr. Greg Wideman, a veterinarian with South West Vets, says health is king so a farm that’s free or could be made free of diseases that drive antibiotic use is number one and the market does signal that there is a consumer appetite for pork from pigs that are raised without antibiotics.

2 DAYS AGO