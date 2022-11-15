With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.

BUELLTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO