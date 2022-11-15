ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million

A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Coastal View

Public expresses concern over county housing plans

During public comment at Monday night’s Carpinteria City Council meeting, a few commenters expressed concern over the recently released Santa Barbara County proposed housing element, including Carpinteria Valley Association President Mike Wondolowski. The housing element looks at ways to meet future housing needs by rezoning areas within the county, including in the Carpinteria Valley.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

