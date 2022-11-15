Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 6
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the last week to $1,107. That’s $753 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,162. In the past...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Officials, Business Owners Dispute Rat Tales and Say Outdoor Dining Should Remain
Three times since 2020, M. Special Brewing Co. co-owner Joshua Ellis has pulled up the parklet in front of his restaurant and tap room on the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. He and his crews have never found a rat underneath the outdoor dining structure. "There are...
Noozhawk
Montecito Planning Commission Delays Decision on Cemetery Project for Review of Arborist Report
A plan to add more burial crypts to the Santa Barbara Cemetery is on hold after the Montecito Planning Commission requested that another arborist review the proposal. The project presented to the commission this week called for adding 2,358 precast underground burial crypts — tombs — to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million
A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
Noozhawk
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive
With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County held its annual "Fill the Foodbank!" drive-thru food and turkey drive today in Santa Maria. The post Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fletcher Park Skate Park reopens after a year of renovations
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has completed a renovation project at Fletcher Park Skate Park.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Coastal View
Public expresses concern over county housing plans
During public comment at Monday night’s Carpinteria City Council meeting, a few commenters expressed concern over the recently released Santa Barbara County proposed housing element, including Carpinteria Valley Association President Mike Wondolowski. The housing element looks at ways to meet future housing needs by rezoning areas within the county, including in the Carpinteria Valley.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Report Shows Rise in Birth Rate, Scores Cities for Social Factors of Health
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently issued a report of local birth data for 2017 through 2021, showing an increase in the county’s birth rate and describing how different social determinants of health affect birth rates. According to the report, the 2021 birth rate for Santa Barbara...
Interactive map shows average home values for every SLO County community, Santa Maria
Los Olivos, Cayucos and Pismo Beach have some of the most expensive real estate in the region.
Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara
Doctors Without Walls: Local doctors increase free street care in Santa Barbara The post Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Fire Department Files Protest After County Panel Picks AMR for Ambulance Services Contract
American Medical Response may continue as Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services provider after a review panel ranked the company’s proposal higher than the one submitted by the county Fire Department, the only other applicant. A contentious request-for-proposals process has pitted AMR, the existing provider, against the county Fire...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
syvnews.com
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1