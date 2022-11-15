Read full article on original website
Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly
Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
Is Texas Finally About to Do Away With Daylight Saving Time?
It looks like Texans may soon be able to decide whether or not to “spring forward” each year. On Monday, a senate joint resolution (SJR9) was filed to eliminate daylight saving time in Texas, according to KXAN. If it passes, voters will then vote on the issue on November 7, 2023.
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners
For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
What is the State Bird of Texas?
The state bird of Texas is a small songbird that calls Texas it's home. Its name comes from a song written by Richard Milburn in 1855. The song was called Listen to the Mockingbird and was adopted as the state bird in 1927. The mockingbird is protected, and capturing it as a pet could endanger its survival. Although its population declined by 21% between 1966 and 2015, it is still common in some parts of Texas.
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs. Here’s what organizations say they need.
Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
