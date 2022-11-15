ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
What is the State Bird of Texas?

The state bird of Texas is a small songbird that calls Texas it's home. Its name comes from a song written by Richard Milburn in 1855. The song was called Listen to the Mockingbird and was adopted as the state bird in 1927. The mockingbird is protected, and capturing it as a pet could endanger its survival. Although its population declined by 21% between 1966 and 2015, it is still common in some parts of Texas.
Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs. Here’s what organizations say they need.

Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
