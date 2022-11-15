Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
spectrumnews1.com
Darrell Brooks motion hearing put on hold due to misplaced paperwork
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Less than 48 hours after getting six life sentences and more than 700 additional years behind bars for driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade, Darrell Brooks Jr. was back in court Friday, asking Judge Jennifer Dorow to keep him in the Waukesha County Jail and not the Dodge Correctional Institution while that appeal process plays out.
spectrumnews1.com
Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
spectrumnews1.com
With caregivers in demand, new unique training facility opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for caregivers is growing across the country and in Milwaukee. Senior Helpers is an organization that has been around for a little over a decade. It recently opened up a new training facility in Milwaukee near Howard and 27th Street. Cindy Manzara is Senior...
spectrumnews1.com
An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments
MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
spectrumnews1.com
WIAA State Football Day 1: Columbus completes perfect season with win over Catholic Memorial
MADISON, Wis. — An attitude adjustment 365 days in the making can do wonders for a high school football team. “I felt like we were almost scared last year,” said junior running back Colton Brunell. This year, not so much. The Cardinals overcame their fears and Ma Nature...
Comments / 0