Belmont Bruins (1-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the George Mason Patriots after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 89-81 loss to the Tarleton State Texans. George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO