Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81
TARLETON ST. (2-1) Smith 3-7 4-4 12, Bogues 6-10 1-3 14, Daniel 1-2 2-4 5, Gatkuoth 3-4 1-2 8, Hicks 4-7 18-28 26, Williams 5-12 6-8 16, Hopkins 3-3 0-0 6, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 32-49 89. BELMONT (1-3) Friberg 3-10 0-0 9, Tyson...
Belmont visits George Mason following Sheppard's 21-point outing
Belmont Bruins (1-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the George Mason Patriots after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 89-81 loss to the Tarleton State Texans. George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home...
