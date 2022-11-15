Coors Light's new nail polish changes color if your beer is cold enough to drink

Mountain Dew keeps fans always wanting more with the release of new flavors. While the original Mountain Dew flavor is a classic for a reason, some fans feel the new and limited edition flavors give the original soda a run for its money. According to Thrillist, Mountain Dew added its signature lime green color and orange flavor to the soda in 1974, making it a hit among soda drinkers. It wasn't until 2001 that the Dew began releasing new flavors. The first new flavor was the bright red cherry flavor, dubbed Code Red. The company's next big hit was a collaboration with every night owl's favorite fast-food restaurant, Taco Bell. The bright blue-green drink — aka Baja Blast — quickly developed a cult following, with several cocktail recipes highlighting the soda (per Tipsy Bartender).

