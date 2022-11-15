Coors Light's new nail polish changes color if your beer is cold enough to drink

Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Dr Pepper Just Released a Limited Edition Soda That’s Supposed to Taste Like Barrel-Aged Bourbon
Dr Pepper bourbon soda? Well, kind of. The beverage brand is now offering a limited-edition drink called Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. And even though bourbon is the inspiration for the drink… it’s not alcoholic. Dr Pepper has always bubbled away separately from Coke and Pepsi, with...
Sam's Club just cut the price of its hot dogs, but I'd still choose Costco every time
Costco wins thanks to a more flavorful hot dog and better bun, even though it's slightly more expensive.
Food Beast
Wendy’s Switches Strawberry Frosty With New Limited-Time Holiday Flavor
The Wendy’s Frosty is stuff of legend, so it’s only right they decided to add a holiday twist to the chilly treat for this year’s upcoming festive season. Launching this November, along with four new menu items, is a peppermint-flavored Frosty. Although it hasn’t been officially announced,...
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
I Don't Like Coffee But Loved This Starbucks Seasonal Coffee Drink
When Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report unveiled its holiday menu at the start of November, many were anxiously waiting to see whether a sugary festive drink that debuted last year would see a second season. The Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte is, as the name implies, a combination...
Thrillist
Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips
Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip. Two of the brand's most popular flavors,...
Fans Demanded The Return Of Mountain Dew Pitch Black And Now It's Back
Mountain Dew keeps fans always wanting more with the release of new flavors. While the original Mountain Dew flavor is a classic for a reason, some fans feel the new and limited edition flavors give the original soda a run for its money. According to Thrillist, Mountain Dew added its signature lime green color and orange flavor to the soda in 1974, making it a hit among soda drinkers. It wasn't until 2001 that the Dew began releasing new flavors. The first new flavor was the bright red cherry flavor, dubbed Code Red. The company's next big hit was a collaboration with every night owl's favorite fast-food restaurant, Taco Bell. The bright blue-green drink — aka Baja Blast — quickly developed a cult following, with several cocktail recipes highlighting the soda (per Tipsy Bartender).
Comments / 0