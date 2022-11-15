ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
KRCB 104.9

Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs

photo credit:  After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop.    "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tree Hugger

Staple Crops for Self-Sufficiency

Considering staple crops to grow is crucial for the future of food production and can be a key element to consider for those aiming for greater self-sufficiency. Many of today's staple crops are grown as annual crops. But perennial staple crops are often highly desirable, since they do not require resowing or intensive management each year. And perennial food production can bring a range of benefits when it comes to the environment.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
programminginsider.com

What Are The Best Cannabis Strains In The World?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The cannabis industry has boomed since many nations have decriminalized and legalized it. Cannabis enthusiasts say the strains with the most physiological benefits give them the most contentment, tranquility, and relaxation. The euphoria of the psychotropic high and the wave of physical relaxation that sweeps through your bones and muscles are unparalleled.
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.

