Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Staple Crops for Self-Sufficiency
Considering staple crops to grow is crucial for the future of food production and can be a key element to consider for those aiming for greater self-sufficiency. Many of today's staple crops are grown as annual crops. But perennial staple crops are often highly desirable, since they do not require resowing or intensive management each year. And perennial food production can bring a range of benefits when it comes to the environment.
Bees can sense a flower’s electric field—unless fertilizer messes with the buzz
Pollinators, like this bumblebee (Bombus terrestris), can detect all kinds of sensory cues from flowers. Deposit PhotosBumblebees are really good at picking up on cues from flowers, even electrical signals.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
What Are The Best Cannabis Strains In The World?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The cannabis industry has boomed since many nations have decriminalized and legalized it. Cannabis enthusiasts say the strains with the most physiological benefits give them the most contentment, tranquility, and relaxation. The euphoria of the psychotropic high and the wave of physical relaxation that sweeps through your bones and muscles are unparalleled.
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?
"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
