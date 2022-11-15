ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Jury says it's deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. The jury told Los Angeles Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. October’s seasonally...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Lebanon-Express

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion, an 18% increase from last year, according to an appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board. The increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy