Jaylen Brown Called Out Nets Owner Joe Tsai Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy: "It's Time For A Larger Conversation"

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Jaylen Brown has taken aim at Joe Tsai amid Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.

Kyrie Irving is still not back on the court following the aftermath of his latest controversy. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has apologized for his social media post and has been engaged in efforts to recover from the situation, but the matter is not entirely resolved yet. LeBron James is among those that have reached out to suggest that Irving has done enough, but Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai recently spoke about how he still has work to do before he can rejoin the team.

The situation came to a head after the Nets' conditions for letting Irving back to play for the organization were revealed. Many didn't like the demands that were made by the franchise from Kyrie, and it has given way to a lot of conversation. The Nets point guard apologizing changed a lot of things as well, and the consensus is now that Irving is not an anti-Semite. And the NBPA has been involved as well, with the Vice President of the organization, Jaylen Brown, recently making strong comments .

Jaylen Brown Took Aim At Joe Tsai, Said The Nets Owner Also Has Work To Do

When functioning on a high level, there are controversies around every corner for the biggest businessmen in the world. Tsai is no different, and his company's affiliations with various governments and their alleged activities have been brought up a lot of times during the Kyrie Irving saga. As reported by New York Daily News, Brown alluded to that when speaking about the situation recently.

“He didn’t say that the organization was working together to get Kyrie back on the floor. He said that he had more work to do,” Brown said Monday night. “And our society has more work to do.

“Including Joe Tsai,” Brown continued. “It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, etc., who they’re associated with and who they’re doing business with, who they’re affiliated with.

“I’m vice president of the union, and it’s part of my job to protect our players legally, Brown said Monday night. “And to see Phil Knight first come out and condemn Kyrie, and also see Joe Tsai say he has more work to do, I think it’s time for a larger conversation.”

This is a strong statement from Brown and one that will raise eyebrows across the NBA. The players are unlikely to sit idly by as the situation gets murkier, and this is an example of that. Whether the basketball world is ready for that larger conversation or not at this point remains to be seen.

Comments / 22

djdelta
2d ago

If you guys care so much about Kyrie Irving then why don’t you all say you won’t play until he’s reinstated or until his suspension is up. That would make a real statement.

Reply(4)
6
Judah
2d ago

Joe Tsai need to do more to recognized Black Americans are bloodline Hebrew Israelites according to the Curses of Deut. 28: 15-68. And he need to also recognize the Jews are not "bloodline" descendants of the Hebrew Israelites but of the Jews; a White sect created during ancient Rome at a time the real Israelites was still in captivity. And that White sect was a Khazar people that came and occupied the Israelites' land and then usurped the Israelites under titles such as: the Pharisees, the Suddecces and later, the Jews. And once Joe Tsai recognize those facts, he must apologize to Kyrie Irving and the Black Americans and restore his status with the Nets with no further outside obligation that he must meet to be reinserted with the team.

Reply(2)
2
@@@@@
2d ago

but yet over in China his people are being mistreated and he's silent

Reply(2)
10
