35 best Christmas tree toppers of 2022, from angels and stars to unique ideas

Balsam Hill

A Christmas tree topper is the finishing touch to what is often the centerpiece of a home's holiday decor.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to Christmas decorations , so we rounded up Christmas tree toppers for a variety of tastes. From classic options like gold stars and porcelain angels to unique personalized and food-shaped toppers, there's a little something for everyone.

Best star tree toppers: CB2 , Anthropologie , Crate & Barrel , West Elm

Best angel tree toppers: Lowe's , Target , Balsam Hill

Best Santa tree toppers: Amazon , Balsam Hill , Maisonette , Hammacher Schlemmer

Best unique tree toppers: Ballard Designs , West Elm , Balsam Hill , World Market , Etsy

Best personalized tree toppers: Etsy

Best animal tree toppers: Target , West Elm , Etsy , Wayfair , Maisonette

Best vintage tree toppers: The Vermont Country Store , Balsam Hill , Target , Nordstrom

CB2

Best star Christmas tree toppers

It's a long-standing tradition to place a bright gold star on the highest branch when you've finished decorating a tree with lights and other Christmas ornaments . Stars look especially lovely as lighted tree toppers.

We picked out several options for stars that are simple but elegant.

Balsam Hill

Best angel Christmas tree toppers

Another classic option for a Christmas tree topper, angels are often made of porcelain or ceramic. Whether you prefer something almost lifelike to a more abstract interpretation, you have plenty of options. If you're looking for a more durable topper, we also found a wire option that won't break as easily.

Hammacher Schlemmer

Best Santa Christmas tree toppers

A Santa Claus tree topper is a cute way to adorn your tree, especially if you have kids. There are plenty of options for budget and mid-range priced Santa-themed Christmas tree toppers from Pottery Barn and Amazon. However, if you're looking for a more sophisticated Santa topper, Balsam Hill has a few elegant Santas.

Balsam Hill

Best unique Christmas tree toppers

There's no rule that says you need a star at the top of your tree. A unique topper can make your tree look one-of-a-kind. From food to pop-culture-themed picks, you can find something that fits your personal style.

IdeasInSteel/Etsy

Best personalized Christmas tree toppers

A personalized tree topper could be a sweet gift for newlyweds, grandparents, or yourself. Etsy has an endless amount of customizable Christmas tree toppers, whether you want monogrammed options to family photos.

West Elm

Best animal Christmas tree toppers

For something a bit more unusual, top your tree with almost any animal you can think of, from polar bears to sloths. You can add a likeness of your beloved pet or stick a woodland critter on the uppermost branch.

Balsam Hill

Best vintage Christmas tree toppers

Vintage-style and retro tree toppers continue to be popular, and it's not just because of nostalgia. Many, like the Shiny-Brite and other finial toppers, look stunning crowning a tree. You can find authentic vintage toppers on auction sites, but many retailers also have recreations that may be a bit more affordable.

West Elm

What is the most popular Christmas tree topper?

Christmas tree topper FAQs

Stars, angels, snowflakes, and Santas are all classic tree toppers. But even tying on a simple ribbon can make your tree look complete. If you have a themed tree, you should be able to find a topper that works with it, from animals to foliage.

What can you put on top of a Christmas tree instead of a star?

If you can think of something to put on top of your tree, there's a good chance someone's selling it on Etsy. We've seen unicorns, dinosaurs, pirate ships, and more unique Christmas tree toppers, too.

How can I make my Christmas tree look luxurious?

Properly shape and fluff your tree so lit looks full. Add picks, florals, ribbons, and ornaments to fill it in. Crown it with a traditional or unique topper to tie everything together.

Pottery Barn