fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died

TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
CARTHAGE, MO
News On 6

Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
TULSA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Missouri Couple Indicted For Claiming Unborn Child

A federal grand jury indicted a Pineville, MO, couple for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. They charged Amber Waterman and her husband Jamie, both 42, of kidnapping Ashley Bush from Maysville, AR. to claim her unborn child. That kidnapping resulted in Ashley’s death.
PINEVILLE, MO
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Missouri couple indicted on kidnapping, murder charges of pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman and her husband, Jamie Waterman, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Police involved in standoff, domestic violence

BREAKING NEWS – JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Joplin are involved in a standoff near the area of West 21st Terrace and Cunningham. Police have the area cordoned off and are attempting to communicate with a person, using a bullhorn, who is wanted for domestic assault. We have...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
PARSONS, KS
