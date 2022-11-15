Read full article on original website
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died
TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
KHBS
Benton County prosecutor finds deadly shooting of 71-year-old man was justified
DECATUR, Ark. — A prosecutor said a deputy in his county was justified when he shot and killed a 71-year-old man on a tractor. Detective Vector Xiong responded to a call about gunfire coming from a property in Decatur last month, according to Arkansas State Police. VIDEO: Benton County...
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
KOKI FOX 23
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
easttexasradio.com
Missouri Couple Indicted For Claiming Unborn Child
A federal grand jury indicted a Pineville, MO, couple for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. They charged Amber Waterman and her husband Jamie, both 42, of kidnapping Ashley Bush from Maysville, AR. to claim her unborn child. That kidnapping resulted in Ashley’s death.
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Exclusive: Family of man who died in TPD custody speaks out after bodycam footage is released
TULSA, Okla. — Kinesha Pearson, the sister of a man who died in Tulsa Police custody on Sept. 21, is speaking out after viewing body camera footage of her brother’s arrest and final moments. “They have plenty of time to get to him, to help him in the...
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
Missouri couple indicted on kidnapping, murder charges of pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman and her husband, Jamie Waterman, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Police involved in standoff, domestic violence
BREAKING NEWS – JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Joplin are involved in a standoff near the area of West 21st Terrace and Cunningham. Police have the area cordoned off and are attempting to communicate with a person, using a bullhorn, who is wanted for domestic assault. We have...
Window repairman says he pulled adults out of home in BA murder-suicide
A local window repairman says he broke through the front door of a Broken Arrow home and immediately saw two people on the floor dead after what police say was a murder-suicide.
Animal cruelty trial set for former Rogers PD officer
A trial date has been set for a former Rogers police officer charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the death of three dogs at her home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
