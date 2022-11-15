Read full article on original website
Angela Álvarez makes history at age 95 with Latin Grammy tie win for best new artist
Angela Álvarez made Latin Grammy history on Thursday by winning the award for best new artist at age 95. The singer tied in the category with musician and songwriter Silvana Estrada, but she had already set a record going into the event with her nomination as the oldest musician ever nominated in the category.
Latin Grammys 2022: See who won
The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards were presented on Thursday. A list of nominees in several top categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold. The full list of all 22 categories can be found here. Record of the year. "Pa' mis muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat....
Adele says she is feeling some nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she's "incredibly nervous" ahead of her Friday debut. "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this. I'm highly emotional,...
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview "my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible." Now, as...
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out. Theron, 47,...
