boisestate.edu
Vertically Integrated Projects Showcase is back in-person Dec.8
Celebrate Boise State student researchers from the Vertically Integrated Projects program, commonly known as VIP, and learn about the ambitious projects students and faculty are working on together at a showcase Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the College of Innovation and Design on the second floor of Albertsons Library.
College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar
BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures
When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some. In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho high school student, school board trustee sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
A hydrogen-powered zero emission ambulance is displayed on November 10, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland, at the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference. (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release.
25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2022
You don't have to look very far to find Christmas cheer in the Treasure Valley in the weeks leading up to Santa's big day! From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!. To learn more about an event, click its name to get...
Amazing Treehouse Airbnb Just 5 Hours Away From Boise
I never had a treehouse growing up, when I grew up in Southern California I grew up in a motel and there wasn't exactly room for a treehouse. We continue to see the popularity of tree house Airbnbs grow and have even seen them featured on several different shows. If...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
boisestate.edu
Student Union Building closed Nov. 21 for planned power outage
From 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the Student Union Building will be conducting a planned power outage. The building will be closed while the power is off. Leadership of the Student Union Building is in the planning and testing stage of a critical Idaho Division of Public Works project to replace the building’s original electrical switchgear. When the switchgear is replaced, portions of the Student Union Building will be without power for two to three weeks and this test will allow crews to verify what systems and equipment throughout the building will remain on, be off or be partially operable.
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
