Boise, ID

boisestate.edu

Vertically Integrated Projects Showcase is back in-person Dec.8

Celebrate Boise State student researchers from the Vertically Integrated Projects program, commonly known as VIP, and learn about the ambitious projects students and faculty are working on together at a showcase Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the College of Innovation and Design on the second floor of Albertsons Library.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar

BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Idaho high school student, school board trustee sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference

A hydrogen-powered zero emission ambulance is displayed on November 10, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland, at the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference. (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
KOOL 96.5

50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Student Union Building closed Nov. 21 for planned power outage

From 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the Student Union Building will be conducting a planned power outage. The building will be closed while the power is off. Leadership of the Student Union Building is in the planning and testing stage of a critical Idaho Division of Public Works project to replace the building’s original electrical switchgear. When the switchgear is replaced, portions of the Student Union Building will be without power for two to three weeks and this test will allow crews to verify what systems and equipment throughout the building will remain on, be off or be partially operable.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID

