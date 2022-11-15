Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
galencollege.edu
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity
This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fifth Consecutive Session
November 16, 2022 — Holy Cross Health received its fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the most recent for fall 2022, a national distinction the recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error. “This national recognition is a reflection of the commitment we make...
thewestsidegazette.com
Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories
Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
NBC Miami
American Airlines Adding More Than 700 Jobs in Miami
American Airlines is planning on adding more than 700 new jobs in Miami over the next year, the company said Wednesday. The jobs the airline's looking to fill include around 600 in the reservations department and 100 in customer service roles at Miami International Airport. The company said they hired...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS RECEIVES AN ‘A’ RATING IN HOSPITAL SAFETY FROM LEAPFROG GROUP
Broward Health Coral Springs received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Ensuring patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs....
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
WSVN-TV
Controversial proposal to expand number of crematoriums in Miami-Dade passes
A crematory controversy is heating up. A month ago, 7 Investigates shed light on a plan to expand the number of crematories in Miami-Dade County, a proposal that’s been met with resistance by residents. The idea was shelved for a bit, but on Tuesday, the proposal was back before...
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
Miami, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
stnonline.com
Mugging of Deaf Student at School Bus Stop Prompts Safety Reminder
How students safely get to their school bus stops is a critical aspect of student transportation but one that can be overshadowed by the various other pressures currently affecting the industry. Miami-Dade County Public Schools was reminded recently of the necessity to regularly review school bus stops after a deaf...
miamitimesonline.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured out for Poitier, who the Sun-Sentinel also credited with being...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
The Best Croissants in Miami
There’s a debate to be had about every type of food these days—except maybe this one. Because who doesn’t love a croissant? No, not those sad, deflated ones that your boss thinks will lure you back into the office. We’re talking about the kind that makes you stop, put your phone down for 37 seconds, and enjoy the mellifluous sound of honking on Miracle Mile. And before you ask—we only considered the plain version of this pastry for this guide, so there could be no hiding behind added flavors and powdered sugar.
Click10.com
FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
