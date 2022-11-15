Read full article on original website
DeSantis sidesteps talk of a White House bid
DeSantis, who won reelection as Florida's governor last week, deflected questions on Wednesday about his possible bid for the presidency in 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday continued to sidestep questions about his political future, after former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House. Appearing in the...
U.S. visitors boost Florida's tourism industry, but international travel is struggling
Visit Florida estimates the state attracted 35 million travelers during the third quarter, a 6.9 percent increase from 2021. The estimate was also 8% above the same period of 2019, before the pandemic. U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled...
How California plans to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045
California released a plan Wednesday to reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels and zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. KQED’s Kevin Stark reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Florida's jobless rate climbs after Hurricane Ian
Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to numbers released Friday. The state Department of Economic Opportunity said the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October, up from a historic low...
Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer
Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
A warmer, drier than average winter is predicted for Florida
Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
How some business owners in Southwest Florida are recovering, almost two months after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian hit the southwest Florida in late September, Zac "Captain" Varner had to wait seven days to see if his business, Peace River Charters, was swallowed by the storm. Rain and winds from Hurricane Ian caused record-breaking flooding along the Peace River that put all six buildings at...
FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
Florida utility customers will pay more next year as companies look to guard against future storms
State regulators Thursday signed off on electric utilities collecting hundreds of millions of dollars from customers next year to pay for projects aimed at bolstering the power system against storms. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida...
