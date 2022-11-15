Deezer launches a new Wear OS 3 music app for tunes on the go

What you need to know

Deezer launches a new music app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches.

Users can leave their phone behind and still enjoy music on their watch with access to downloaded playlists and songs.

Deezer Premium and Family members can access features such as Flow, as well, directly on their watch.

Deezer has redesigned its music app for Wear OS smartwatches, and it's launching today.

According to an official Deezer blog post , the company has retooled its music app's design and experience for Google's Wear OS 3 software smartwatches. With this new app, users subscribed to Deezer Premium and Family can access core features like Flow while also having the option of downloading their favorite playlists and songs directly to their watch.

With that, Deezer introduces a new experience with its smartwatch app by letting users enjoy their music even when their phone is sitting elsewhere.

"We always focus on delivering a consistently great user experience on as many devices as possible and with the new capabilities offered by Wear OS 3, we have created an optimized Deezer experience for next generation smart watches, giving our users the ability to listen to their music anywhere, at any time," says Nicolas Pinoteau, VP of Product & Engineering and Partnership Integration at Deezer.

Deezer's newly launched Wear OS 3 app allows it to function smoothly on many devices running this new software, like the Google Pixel Watch . Users can download the new app directly to their watch via the Play Store.

Comparatively, some of the best music apps , like Spotify and YouTube Music, have come with their own version of offline music enjoyment for Wear OS. Spotify also went through a bit of a revamp to fit and function properly with the Wear OS software and the wearables that support them. Deezer has essentially followed suit after its new app was teased a couple of times throughout the year.

Even as we've gone into a Wear OS 3 world, some retooling had to be done again to bring more quality apps to the software. Deezer now welcomes this highly anticipated smartwatch experience for its users, allowing them to leave their phones behind and tune out the world.

Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch offers the perfect partnership between Google's helpfulness and Fitbit's health-focused software. Users can enjoy tools like Google Assistant and Pay for contactless payment transactions whenever required. Track your heart rate, sleep, and control your smart home devices from the watch itself.